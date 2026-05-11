CHATHAM-KENT, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are vital infrastructure for coastal and rural communities, supporting fishing and transportation, while supporting the local economies built around them. Canada's commercial fisheries, aquaculture, and seafood processing sectors support nearly 65,000 jobs -- including more than 42,900 commercial fish harvesters -- from coast to coast to coast. In 2025, Canada's fish and seafood exports totaled $8.47 billion.

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbours Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs and is in addition to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

Today, the Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, was in Chatham-Kent to highlight how this investment will support infrastructure improvements at two Ontario harbours. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries.

This investment will enable Rondeau (Erieau) Harbour, home to 25 commercial fishing vessels, to rehabilitate Breakwater 303 and Basin 201, and Wheatley Harbour, home to 59 commercial fishing vessels, to encapsulate its East Pier in steel, construct a new concrete deck, and dredge the Entrance Channel and Sediment Sink.

The funding will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbour facilities across Canada. Repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the commercial fishing industry and community.

As Canada transforms from economic reliance to resilience, this investment will support local economic development for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. We're building Canada strong, for all.

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"Small craft harbours are the working backbone of coastal communities in Canada. This is the largest investment ever made in small craft harbours, reaffirming this new government's commitment to coastal communities, helping bring Canadian product to market. Harvesters depend on them, and the communities around them depend on harvesters. This funding will keep harbours safe and operational across the country, so rural and coastal economies stay strong and resilient for the long haul."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All – delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition – and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Southwestern Ontario's coastal communities have always depended on their harbours, and they deserve the sustained support to keep thriving. This funding is a meaningful investment in the people, livelihoods, and local economies that are the foundation of communities like Wheatley and Erieau."

- The Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Media may contact: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]