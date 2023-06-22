Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose in the region of Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across the country lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic drug supply. Collectively, through harm reduction services, treatment, as well as prevention efforts alongside all levels of government, the Government of Canada is working to try to reduce stigma, save lives and ensure all people who use drugs have the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, on behalf of the Honorable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, highlighted more than $1.9 million in funding for Pathways to Recovery's Safer Supply Ottawa Program through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

This funding will help Pathways to Recovery reach a broader group of people who use drugs by offering medication in more accessible and flexible ways. Pathways to Recovery's project uses a pharmaceutical alternative to the toxic drug supply. Working closely with partners, Pathways to Recovery will continue to expand their services at five sites in Ottawa and provide wrap-around services, including access to practitioners, mental health programs, housing supports, peer workers and other support services.

We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

"Every day in Canada, and across the National Capital Region people are needlessly dying because of a toxic drug supply. Safer supply projects are one of many important tools that have the potential to help save lives in our community as part of a comprehensive approach to addressing the toxic drug supply that is driving overdose deaths. While we all have a role in reducing the stigma around substance use, the Government of Canada is pleased to support Pathways to Recovery for the great work they do in improving care and reducing barriers for people who use substances and experience discrimination as a result."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier

"Across Canada, including here in Ottawa, family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors from all walks of life endure the unspeakable loss of losing a loved one to overdose. As part of our bold approach to this crisis fortified by new investments in Budget 2023, our government is supporting communities in their work to address substance use harms. Thank you to Pathways to Recovery for their continued dedication towards reducing stigma, improving access to substance use supports, and inspiring change within their communities.''

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are pleased that Pathways to Recovery has been awarded a $1.9 million funding extension from Health Canada for our Safer Supply Ottawa project. This extension allows us to empower our valued partner organizations, including Ottawa Public Health, Ottawa Inner City Health, Recovery Care, Somerset West CHC, Sandy Hill CHC, Options Bytown, and Respect RX Pharmacy, to provide comprehensive wrap-around services, offer a regulated alternative to the toxic drug supply, and conduct vital research that will deepen our understanding of the opioid crisis and guides future practices. Findings from our external research team at the University of Ottawa, indicate that the Safer Supply Ottawa project has achieved a consistent reduction of over 80% in overdoses among Safer Supply patients. This funding extension reaffirms our shared commitment to evidence-based strategies and collaborative efforts as we continue to make positive strides toward a safer and healthier community in Ottawa."

Donna Sarrazin, Board Chair and Director

Pathways to Recovery

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms.

continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms. The project announced today is funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program. Through SUAP, the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . In 2021, Pathways to recovery received $5.7M for their project Safer Supply Ottawa.

for their project Safer Supply Ottawa. Since 2017, over $495 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who use drugs.

