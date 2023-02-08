Post-secondary graduates to benefit from investment in building tomorrow's workforce

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada needs to continue building a strong workforce that is able to adapt to changes in the way we work and do business. Investing in Canadian youth is an essential part of the Government of Canada's efforts to support an increasingly digital economy and prepare workers for new jobs in emerging industries. That is why the government is helping youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, launched the third phase of the Digital Skills for Youth (DS4Y) program and highlighted a $10.68 million federal investment in the program.

DS4Y is part of the government's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which provides Canadian youth with the tools and valuable experience they need to launch successful careers. The program also seeks to bridge the digital divide by helping Canadians develop the skills they need to access new technologies.

The government is seeking applications from organizations with a strong network of employers, including small to medium-sized enterprises and not-for-profit organizations, that can provide post-secondary graduates with training and meaningful work experience, helping them prepare for the jobs of tomorrow. In order to reduce barriers, post-secondary education is not required for participants who live in Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

The deadline to submit a complete application is March 10, 2023.

More information on the DS4Y program and application process can be found on the Digital Skills for Youth program website.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are essential to our continued and future economic success in the digital world. Our government is committed to helping recent graduates transition into the labour market by giving them the experience and skills they need to begin successful careers in emerging digital fields. This valuable work experience will also provide youth with the tools to adapt and thrive in the 21st century economy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The following types of organizations can apply for funding: for-profit and not-for-profit organizations; provincial, territorial and municipal governments and their agencies; Indigenous governments, band councils and other not-for-profit groups representing Indigenous people; and provincial and territorial Crown corporations.

Applications are being accepted until March 10, 2023 .

. Since its launch in 2018, DS4Y has helped provide training and valuable work experience to nearly 6,000 young Canadians. This third phase seeks to provide an additional 356 training and employment opportunities.

DS4Y seeks to provide experiences that will prepare youth to adapt to tomorrow's workplace, including in emerging areas such as cybersecurity, the automation of knowledge tasks, big data and artificial intelligence.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Laurie Bouchard, Senior Manager, Communications, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]