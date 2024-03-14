MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, announced a federal investment of $293,083 to nine Jewish community projects in Montréal through the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP).

The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes to protect themselves. That is why the ESIP was launched in November 2023 with a total investment of $10 million. This new temporary measure funded up to 50% of the cost of security infrastructure, such as lighting, cameras, alarm systems, and the hiring of time-limited security personnel.

The following organizations benefitted from funding:

Federation CJA received $88,110 to hire security guards for the Jewish Community Campus of Federation CJA to prevent intruders, conduct sweeps of the area and act as a visual deterrent.

Académie Yéshiva Yavné received $107,779 to hire security guards, purchase and install an improved surveillance and public address system, and to purchase 50 door barricades to be installed in each room of the school.

Baron de Hirsch - Back River Cemeteries Inc. received $31,646 to hire a security guard dedicated to monitoring the grounds and provide a deterrent to anyone wishing to cause harm to the visitors and staff. They will also install security film on windows and a PA System as well as provide training that will support security response skills.

Chaya Mushka Seminary received $14,063 to purchase window film to prevent bodily harm from any attacks.

Congregation Shomrim Laboker received $3,477 to hire security guards for the duration of Shabbat Services, a Chanukah Celebration and a Purim Celebration.

Les Écoles juives populaires et les Écoles Peretz inc. (JPPS Bialik) received $26,103 to hire security guards, replace fencing, and purchase replacement security cameras.

MADA Community Center received $18,767 for two projects, one to install security film for exterior glass door and an access control at main entrance, and a second to hire security guards to prevent intruders.

The Reconstructionist Synagogue of Montréal received $3,138 to hire security guards to prevent intruders, conduct sweeps of the area and to act as a visual deterrent.

Communities who are interested in future opportunities to apply for funding are encouraged to subscribe to the Security Infrastructure Program mailing list to stay informed about the next Call for Applications.

"At a time of escalating antisemitism in Canada and around the world it was wonderful to see so many Jewish schools, synagogues and community organizations in my riding receive federal government support under the new Expanded Security Infrastructure Program to enhance security at their buildings. This program is more vital today than ever before, not only for the Jewish community but for other communities in Canada as well."

- Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"In the face of heightened fear within the Jewish community in recent months, Académie Yéshiva Yavné is immensely grateful for the vital support provided by ESIP funding. This funding serves as a lifeline for ensuring the safety and security of our staff and students. Thanks to this generous support, we have bolstered our security measures significantly. We've increased the presence of trained security guards and are in the process of implementing state-of-the-art surveillance and PA systems throughout our campus. These proactive measures not only fortify the security of our school but also provide much-needed reassurance to parents and students alike. Every child deserves the freedom to learn and grow in a safe environment, and knowing that robust safety measures are in place allows our students to focus on their education without the burden of worry."

- Rabbi Saadia Elhadad - Académie Yéshiva Yavné

"This additional funding for security infrastructure is a good start and will help us ensure the safety of our community. Given the recent targeting of Jewish institutions and record antisemitism; government investments are essential in securing our institutions."

- Yair Szlak - President and CEO of Federation CJA

Since the inception of the Security Infrastructure Program, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes.

has invested over through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes. Organizations that require financial support on an urgent basis due to a hate-motivated incident may be eligible for the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support stream of the Security Infrastructure Program, which remains accessible throughout the year.

