EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced a federal investment of $83,766 to the Rhema Chapel of the Redeemed Christian Church of God through the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

The organization will use this funding to install security equipment such as a CCTV system, lights with sensors/ alarms, doors and a fence/motorized gate. These new security measures will help ensure the community's safety.

Since SIP's inception in 2007, the Government of Canada has invested over $14 million through the program to support over 600 projects for communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes. Funding is available to private not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50% of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project.

Quotes

"Every Canadian has the right to worship freely. Investing in security infrastructure enhancements is necessary to protect the religious freedoms of Canadians and support community organizing. Our Government is committed to ensuring our country remains safe for all, no matter your religious affiliation and belief."

-The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We sincerely appreciate the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP) funding's role in supporting the safety and security at Rhema Chapel of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. This generous contribution will be instrumental in advancing our security measures, including the installation of fencing, the replacement of exterior doors, the enhancement of exterior lighting, and the upgrade of our security systems. These essential improvements will cultivate a sanctuary of peace and security, enabling our congregation to worship and gather in a space free from fear."

-Ayodele Adejumobi, Senior Pastor

Quick Facts

The Security Infrastructure Program is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized private educational institutions, community centres and shelters serving victims of gender-based violence can apply through Public Safety Canada's website.

Organizations who become victim of a significant and direct hate-motivated crime against their facility may now qualify for the new Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS), a prioritized process to receive SIP funding that is accessible outside the regular annual Call for Applications period.

