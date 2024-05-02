CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of $9,056 to the Experience Church through the Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

This investment enabled the Experience Church to install exterior lighting to limit vandalism, theft, and break-ins.

Since 2007, the Government of Canada has invested a total of $24.5 million in over 770 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes protect and strengthen the security of their community centres, places of worship and other institutions.

Quote(s)

"Nobody in Canada should fear for their safety when attending a religious service. The investment announced today will help increase the Experience Church congregation's sense of safety."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The greatest benefit we received through the SIP was being able to install parking lot lighting that has allowed us to limit the amount of crime and vandalism, theft, and break-ins to our church. We've seen this significantly reduced since completion of the project."

- Jason Klammer, Associate Pastor, Experience Church

Quick Facts

The SIP is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. $15 million has been invested through the SIP in over 600 projects.

has been invested through the SIP in over 600 projects. Funding is available to private not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50% of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project.

per project. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized private educational institutions, community centres and shelters serving victims of gender-based violence can learn more about the SIP through Public Safety Canada's website.

In 2023-24, through the Expanded Security Infrastructure Program (ESIP), the Government of Canada invested an additional $9.5 million in 173 projects.

invested an additional in 173 projects. Organizations who become a victim of a significant and direct hate-motivated crime against their facility may qualify for the Severe Hate-Motivated Incident Support (SHMIS) stream, a prioritized process to receive SIP funding that is accessible outside the regular annual Call for Applications period. Interested organizations can learn more about the SHMIS stream through Public Safety Canada's website.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlancMinister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]