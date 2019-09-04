Government of Canada helps BC entrepreneurs start up, scale up and succeed

$3.7 million investment will help small- and medium-sized businesses get their ideas to market

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - When British Columbia's innovative entrepreneurs and small- and medium-size businesses succeed, all of Canada succeeds.

That's why the Government of Canada is investing in initiatives to help western Canadian entrepreneurs and companies start up, scale up, and have access to the tools they need to thrive.

Through Canada's Innovation and Skills Plan, Western Economic Diversification Canada aims to build an economy in which Western Canadians have access to high-quality jobs and businesses are well-placed to participate in a rapidly evolving and competitive global marketplace.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada announced today over $3.7 million in funding for the following projects:

Simon Fraser University (SFU) VentureLabs will receive up to $3,000,000 to establish the Scale-up and Soft-landing Centre within the VentureLabs business accelerator in Vancouver .

The League of Innovators (LOI), a national Canadian charity for youth entrepreneurs, will receive $558,000 to deliver its twelve-week LOI Labs virtual incubator program for young entrepreneurs across western Canada.

The Venture for Canada Fellowship Institute will receive $188,000 to expand delivery of its Fellowship Program to British Columbia, which provides training, work experience and mentorship opportunities for recent graduates by placing them with innovative Canadian startups.

Startup Canada received $20,833 to support its Canadian Export Challenge, as well as the 2019 Startup Canada Awards that celebrate excellence in Canadian entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Forum for Women Entrepreneurs, will receive $12,000 to support a workshop for female leaders from Western Canada. Taking place in Vancouver in November 2019, the workshop will cover the fundamentals of investing in early stage companies.

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Our many investments in Western Canada build on our competitive advantages and will create new economic opportunities resulting in good, middle-class jobs for Canadians."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada



