Government of Canada helps a North York community protect themselves from hate-motivated crimes

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians have the right to be free to practise their faith and culture without fear. That's why the Government of Canada helps communities implement measures to protect against hate-motivated crimes through the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

Today, Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced over $95,112 in federal funding to Adath Israel Congregation.

This funding supported Adath Israel Congregation, one of the largest Synagogues in Canada with 115 years of history. Security upgrades included a security camera system, more prominent outdoor lighting, the installation of a fence and the application of anti-graffiti coating to the exterior of the building which will help ensure that community members can practise their activities safely and securely.

Since the launch of SIP, the Government of Canada has quadrupled its funding to the program as part of its ongoing commitment to help religious and cultural organizations better protect themselves against hate-motivated crimes. As committed in Budget 2019, $4 million is available each year, until 2021-22, and $3 million in ongoing funding thereafter.

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in an inclusive and diverse country – something we must not take for granted. The Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program is an important initiative to help protect all Canadians, but particularly those communities targeted by hate-motivated crime like anti-Semitism as they exercise their right to practise their faith and culture without fear. There is no social license for hate, not in Canada."

— Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale

"Recognizing what is happening in religious institutions around the world, it is no surprise that the top priority for the Adath Israel Congregation is the safety and security of its members and visitors. We are grateful to the Government of Canada and the Public Safety Department to be a recipient of the latest SIP grant funding. The financial assistance we have received has provided a vital boost to our synagogue's overall safety and security program. We recognize that hate crimes not only persist, but are growing in Canada. As an at-risk minority, it's no surprise that our congregants want to know we've made every effort to put their security needs at the top of our priority list and that we will always be looking to improve in the future. Federal SIP grant funding enables that and remains crucial for non-profit institutions like Adath Israel."

— Rabbi Adam Cutler, Senior Rabbi, Adath Israel Congregation

In 2017, police reported an increase of 47 per cent in criminal incidents in Canada that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83 per cent, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151 per cent.

that were motivated by hate. Incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish, and Black populations accounted for most of the national increase. Hate crimes targeting religious groups increased by 83 per cent, with incidents committed against the Muslim community increasing the most, by 151 per cent. SIP is designed to help communities at risk of hate-motivated crime improve their security infrastructure, which will help make Canada safer for all Canadians.

safer for all Canadians. Funding is available to private, not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year.

per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year. Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized private educational institutions, and community centres can apply annually from December 1st to January 31st and from June 1st to July 31st through Public Safety Canada's website.

