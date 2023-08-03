WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is announcing an investment of $944,340 to the Manitoba Pork Council through the African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program (ASFIPP) to help Canada's pork industry prepare for the possibility of African swine fever (ASF) entering the country.

With this investment, the Manitoba Pork Council will undertake several projects that aim to enhance efforts to control wild pigs in the province, develop an integrated response plan that focuses on animal welfare, disease response and sector recovery, and encourage the adoption of best management practices to improve biosecurity measures through targeted awareness campaigns.

ASF is a contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs. ASF is not a threat to human health and cannot be transmitted from pigs to humans, nor is it a food safety issue. Since 2018, ASF has spread through parts of Asia and Europe, and was most recently detected in the Caribbean. It has never been found in Canada or the United States.

The Government of Canada takes the threat of ASF seriously and continues to make strategic investments like this one to bolster mitigation and preparedness efforts to protect the pork industry and the vitality of rural communities.

Quotes

"Strong collaboration between the federal, provincial and territorial governments and industry stakeholders continues to be vital as we prioritize prevention and preparedness activities in the face of this devastating animal disease. We will continue to work diligently to safeguard the pork sector and ensure it remains resilient should an outbreak occur."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"African swine fever poses a tremendous risk to our province's hog sector, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that we are prepared in the event that horrible day comes upon us. We want to commend the federal government for not only stepping up with funding to support producers and our sector, but for their continued engagement on preparatory work with our producers and our staff to ensure that we are best prepared for an outbreak."

- Rick Préjet, Chair of Manitoba Pork

Quick facts

The $23.4M ASFIPP was launched in 2022 and is designed to help Canada's pork industry prepare for the possibility of ASF entering the country. Funding for this program supports projects such as biosecurity assessments and improvements, wild pig management, the retrofit of existing abattoirs, sector analysis and ASF-related research projects.

ASFIPP was launched in 2022 and is designed to help pork industry prepare for the possibility of ASF entering the country. Funding for this program supports projects such as biosecurity assessments and improvements, wild pig management, the retrofit of existing abattoirs, sector analysis and ASF-related research projects. ASFIPP is still accepting applications.

African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program: Prevention and Preparedness Stream



African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program: Welfare Slaughter and Disposal Stream

Preventing and preparing for ASF is a shared responsibility between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and industry. The Pan-Canadian ASF Action Plan is a collaborative plan which lays the groundwork for a timely and coordinated response to reduce the size of an outbreak and limit its impact.

The African swine fever Executive Management Board (ASF EMB) includes membership from federal and provincial governments, and industry representatives. Chaired by Animal Health Canada, the ASF EMB is an example of unprecedented collaboration between governments and industry to guide and prioritize ASF prevention and preparedness efforts.

The Canadian pork industry exports roughly two-thirds of its pork production and millions of live hogs per year. In 2022, exports were valued at $4.8 billion .

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Simon Lafortune, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343‑549‑0778; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]