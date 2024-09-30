Government of Canada, Government of the Northwest Territories, and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation reach a historic coordination agreement to support Inuit-led child and family services

INUVIK, NT, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children deserve the best possible start in life – to grow up in their communities, immersed in their cultures, and surrounded by loved ones. That is why the Government of Canada worked with Indigenous partners to co-develop the historic Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families to improve child and family services and reduce the number of Indigenous children and youth in care.

At a ceremony held today, on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined by the Minister of Health and Social Services of the Northwest Territories, Lesa Semmler, and the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, to celebrate the signing of a first-of-its-kind coordination agreement that will support Inuit-led child and family services for Inuvialuit.

This historic agreement forges a path forward for Inuvialuit to rightfully determine how best to support the well-being of their families, reinforce their way of life, and strengthen ties within their communities, including by preserving children's connections to their culture. It focuses on prevention and prioritizes cultural continuity, enhanced supports for families, and improved information-sharing to ensure fully informed service delivery, advocacy, and decision-making. The agreement builds on the ongoing partnership between the Government of Canada, the Government of the Northwest Territories, and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, outlining their shared understanding, specific roles, and joint obligations to support the coordination of services for Inuvialuit children and families.

As part of this agreement, the Government of Canada will provide $533.5 million over 10 years starting in 2024-25. The Government of the Northwest Territories has committed to providing $209,391 annually, subject to adjustments to account for inflation.

Inuvialuit values, traditional knowledge, and community-driven solutions were foundational in the development of this agreement, which affirms that Inuvialuit communities have the inherent right to lead their own systems for child and family services. Today's announcement offers precedent for other Inuit groups to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services under the framework of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families. It showcases how genuine collaboration, mutual respect, and collective determination can create meaningful change.

Quotes

"Today's agreement is a historic step toward ensuring that Inuvialuit can exercise their jurisdiction and have the necessary tools and resources to best care for their children and their families. Our government is here as a partner and this is a key part of our work."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"For generations, governments have imposed systems that separated Indigenous children from their communities, causing deep harm and lasting trauma. Today, Inuvialuit reclaim what has always been inherently theirs – jurisdiction over their child and family services. This coordination agreement restores the rightful role of Inuvialuit in caring for their children, ensuring they grow up knowing who they are, surrounded by love, culture, and language."

— The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Today marks a historic milestone as we celebrate the signing of the Inuvialuit Coordination Agreement to implement the Inuvialuit Qitunrariit Inuuniarnikkun Maligaksat child and family services law. This achievement shows our commitment to a stable child and family services system that respects Indigenous rights and self-determination. The Government of the Northwest Territories will continue supporting this effort and will work with Indigenous governments to enhance services and supports for children, youth, and families across the territory."

— The Hon. Lesa Semmler, Minister of Health and Social Services of the Northwest Territories

"This agreement is an important step in acknowledging inherent Inuvialuit rights, enhancing our relationship with Canada, and ensuring our children, our families, and our way of life can thrive now and for generations to come."

— Duane Ningaqsiq Smith / Atanrur̂uq Katimar̂uanun, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

Quick Facts

For most Indigenous children, child and family services are provided under the legislation of the province or territory where the children and families reside.

Today's agreement supports the implementation of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation's Inuvialuit Qitunrariit Inuuniarnikkun Maligaksat child and family services law, which came into effect in 2021. Since then, the Government of Canada , the Government of the Northwest Territories , and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation have worked together to determine how to best coordinate service delivery to meet the unique needs of Inuvialuit children and families.

child and family services law, which came into effect in 2021. Since then, the Government of , the Government of the , and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation have worked together to determine how to best coordinate service delivery to meet the unique needs of Inuvialuit children and families. Under the federal Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families , in order for an Indigenous law on child and family services (such as Inuvialuit Qitunrariit Inuuniarnikkun Maligaksat ) to have force of federal law and prevail over conflicting federal, provincial, and territorial laws, a request must be made to enter into a coordination agreement, such as the one announced today.

, in order for an Indigenous law on child and family services (such as ) to have force of federal law and prevail over conflicting federal, provincial, and territorial laws, a request must be made to enter into a coordination agreement, such as the one announced today. The federal Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families came into force in 2020. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, providing a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and establishing national minimum standards to ensure the best interests of Indigenous children, cultural continuity, and substantive equality.

came into force in 2020. The Act affirms the inherent right to self-government of Indigenous Peoples, providing a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services and establishing national minimum standards to ensure the best interests of Indigenous children, cultural continuity, and substantive equality. The Inuvialuit are the first Inuit group to enact their own child and family services law by using the framework of the federal Act. The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation previously engaged in community consultations to hear how communities want to care for their families through culture and connection. Community input was integral in developing the guiding principles of Inuvialuit child and family legislation that put the interests of Inuvialuit children and families first.

Since 2020, the federal government has provided approximately $4 .5 billion to support the implementation of the Act, including funding to advance First Nations, Inuit, and Métis capacity and engagement for the co-development of coordination agreements as well as to support the implementation of those agreements.

.5 billion to support the implementation of the Act, including funding to advance First Nations, Inuit, and Métis capacity and engagement for the co-development of coordination agreements as well as to support the implementation of those agreements. The Government of the Northwest Territories developed territory-specific practice standards dedicated to implementing the national standards set out in the federal Act to support principles that aim to reduce the over-representation of Indigenous children and youth in child and family services systems. These practice standards were shared with all Indigenous governments in the Northwest Territories in 2020, when the federal Act first came into force.

Associated Links

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Press Secretary, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]; Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Media Contact, Media Relations, (867) 678-5016, [email protected]