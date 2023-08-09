FLATROCK, NL, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, announced an investment of $12,075 to fund a community-based project to support seniors in Flatrock, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Parliamentary Secretary made the announcement while visiting the Flatrock Community Centre and was joined by Joanne Thompson, Member for Parliament for St. John's East. The town of Flatrock will use this funding to build a walking track to allow seniors to take part in physical activity along the proposed trail, which will support the healthy aging of the municipality's seniors.

The Government invests approximately $50 million per year to support NHSP community-based projects. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded program to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2022–23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy aging through engaging social, physical and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training and digital literacy sessions;

prevention training and digital literacy sessions; celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

Today's announcement builds on the Government's commitment to improve the quality of life of seniors. Budget 2023 also introduced the new Canadian Dental Care Plan, which will become accessible to eligible seniors by the end of 2023. Upon full implementation, the program will help up to 9 million Canadians, including seniors, and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Through Budget 2023, the Government also provided a one-time grocery rebate that provided relief to the Canadians hit hardest by rising food prices. Eligible seniors are among the Canadians and families who received additional funds in their pockets on July 5 through the grocery rebate.

Quotes

"This important New Horizons for Seniors Program project will help ensure that seniors are engaged and staying active. By supporting projects like this one, our government is taking action to ensure that seniors have a strong and active presence in their communities. Together, we can give seniors the recognition, respect and admiration they deserve."

– Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors

"The Town of Flatrock is grateful to the New Horizons for Seniors Program and the Government of Canada for giving us the opportunity to provide a safe space for our seniors to be active and socialize."

– Andrew Tobin, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Flatrock

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.





fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program community-based stream is a federal grants program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.





in grant funding. This fall, a call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects under the New Horizons for Seniors Program will be open. The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream supports innovative projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors.





Since its inception in 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .





, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.





Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022 , and closed on November 1, 2022 .

