OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Family and gender-based violence can have lasting impacts on physical and mental health and be at the root of public health issues, such as substance use, suicide and self-harm, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $17.5 million over the next five years, for 13 projects that focus on family violence prevention across Canada. We are also launching a call for proposals to support new projects to prevent and address child maltreatment.

This funding supports the development, delivery, and testing of programming that aims to provide children, youth, families, and service providers with the tools and knowledge to build safe, supportive relationships and prevent the impacts of family violence. Recipients are community associations and non-profit organizations as well as universities, dedicated to delivering and testing impactful programs and interventions that will make a lasting difference for families and their communities.

By supporting these efforts, we can help reduce the prevalence of family and gender-based violence and help provide a safer future for everyone.

Applications for the new call for proposals will be accepted until May 28.

"Family and gender-based violence have far-reaching consequences. From childhood trauma to the wounds carried into adulthood, its impacts ripple through generations. We are committed to preventing and addressing family and gender-based violence by supporting important initiatives like these that promote safe relationships and healing. Together, we can build a better, safer future for families and communities."

Family violence has negative social, financial and health impacts on those directly involved, as well as on their friends and family, colleagues, community and society at large.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investing up to $18 million per year until 2026, and more than $14 million per year ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to family violence.

is investing up to per year until 2026, and more than per year ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to family violence. As part of It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-based Violence (the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy), the Government of Canada has invested more than $800 million since 2017, with $44 million per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence); supporting victims, survivors, and their families; and, promoting a responsive justice system.

Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-based Violence (the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy), the Government of has invested more than since 2017, with per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence); supporting victims, survivors, and their families; and, promoting a responsive justice system. The Government of Canada invested $539.3 million over five years (2022 to 2027), including $525 million over four years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The federal Gender-based Violence Strategy is the federal contribution to the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

