CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Youth dating violence can have long-lasting health and social consequences, including physical injury, mental health impacts, higher-risk of substance use and difficulties in future relationships. The Government of Canada is committed to providing the support to help youth develop and maintain healthy relationships throughout their lives.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced almost $15.5 million, over the next five years, for 12 projects that focus on youth dating violence prevention across Canada. These projects will promote healthy relationships through the delivery and testing of innovative, evidence-based interventions, as well as training for service providers and educators. These initiatives will help foster safe environments where young people can form positive, healthy relationships free from abuse. By supporting these efforts, we can help reduce the prevalence of dating violence and help provide a safer future for youth living in Canada.

The successful funding recipients are community associations and non-profit organizations as well as universities from across Canada, who are all dedicated to delivering and testing impactful programs and interventions that will make a lasting difference for youth and their communities. They include the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, the University of Calgary, Université du Québec à Montréal, the University of Windsor, the Coaching Association of Canada, Family Service Saskatoon, the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, L'Anonyme, Lakehead University, Elizabeth Fry Toronto, the Students Commission of Canada, and the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.

"Young people deserve to grow up in safe, nurturing environments, free from the fear of violence and abuse, especially in their romantic relationships. By supporting these 12 initiatives, we are giving young people across Canada more tools and resources to foster healthy relationships and build a better, safer future for themselves and their communities."

Nearly half of Canadian teens (45%) report experiencing dating violence since age 15.

The 12 projects announced today are the result of a call for proposals .

The nearly $15.5 million investment supports projects that scale up, deliver, and further test youth dating violence prevention interventions that have been shown to be effective, as well as those that meet the needs of key populations, such as youth with a disability, Black and racialized youth, and those who are part of immigrant, refugee and newcomer communities.

investment supports projects that scale up, deliver, and further test youth dating violence prevention interventions that have been shown to be effective, as well as those that meet the needs of key populations, such as youth with a disability, Black and racialized youth, and those who are part of immigrant, refugee and newcomer communities. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investing up to $21 million per year until 2026, and more than $14 million ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to gender-based violence.

is investing up to per year until 2026, and more than ongoing to support projects that promote safe relationships, prevent youth dating violence, family violence and child maltreatment, and equip health professionals and service providers to recognize and respond safely to gender-based violence. As part of the federal Gender-based Violence Strategy, the Government of Canada has invested more than $800 million since 2017, with $44 million per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence), supporting victims, survivors, and their families and promoting a responsive justice system.

has invested more than since 2017, with per year ongoing in preventing gender-based violence (including family violence), supporting victims, survivors, and their families and promoting a responsive justice system. In addition, the Government of Canada invested $539.3 million over five years (2022 to 2027), to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

