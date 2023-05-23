WINNIPEG, MB, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Seniors have made and continue to make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities, and workplaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting local organizations that empower seniors, promote engagement within their communities, and contribute to their health and well-being.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, announced an investment of over $61 million to fund over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors across the country. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

The Government invests approximately $50M per year to support NHSP community-based projects. In Budget 2022, an additional $20 million over two years was proposed, for an expanded NHSP to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them to continue to participate fully in their communities.

As part of the 2022-23 NHSP call for proposals for community-based projects, organizations were invited to apply for funding that created opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities and reflect the national priorities:

supporting healthy ageing through engaging social, physical, and artistic activities;

preventing senior abuse such as through financial literacy training, fraud prevention training, and digital literacy sessions;

celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion by promoting intergenerational mentoring, serving vulnerable groups and holding peer support sessions; and

helping the majority of seniors who want to age in their own homes to do so by providing practical supports.

The Minister made the announcement in Winnipeg while visiting SEED Winnipeg Inc. and was joined by Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Kevin Lamoureux, Member for Parliament for Winnipeg North. Seniors involved with the SEED Winnipeg project will develop and pilot money management workshops for indigenous communities on topics like fraud prevention, safe investing and financial abuse.

This announcement builds on the Government's commitment to improving the quality of life of seniors. Budget 2023 also introduces the new Canadian Dental Care Plan which will become accessible to eligible seniors by the end of 2023. Upon full implementation, the program will help up to 9 million Canadians, including seniors, and ensure that no Canadian has to choose between taking care of their health and paying the bills at the end of the month. Through Budget 2023, the Government is also providing one-time Grocery Rebate that will provide relief to the Canadians hardest hit by the rising of food prices. Seniors are among the Canadians and families being helped and those eligible will receive more in their pockets on July 5th through the Grocery Rebate.

Quotes

"Promoting healthy ageing and empowering seniors is essential in building inclusive, age-friendly communities. Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors Program plays a crucial role in enhancing seniors' quality of life by providing funding for thousands of projects across Canada. Those initiatives offer hands-on activities that enable seniors to remain active, expand their social network, engage in learning experiences, and age in their own homes and communities. By participating in these projects, seniors across the country can lead fulfilling lives and remain engaged members of our communities."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors Program makes a significant and positive impact in the lives of hundreds of thousands of seniors across the country. By providing funding to over than 3000 community-based projects, these initiatives led by and for seniors promote their social connections, healthy ageing and help them to age and thrive in their own communities. Our Government will continue to be there for seniors, adapt to their evolving needs, and invest in initiatives that empower them."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, Darren Fisher

"The New Horizons does important work for thousands of seniors across Manitoba. Our government is creating opportunities for seniors across our province to participate in a wide range of activities that will bring people closer together as a community."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

"I am thrilled to see the Government of Canada investing in community-based projects that support seniors in Winnipeg. The New Horizons for Seniors Program will enable local organizations to provide valuable programs and services that help seniors from our communities to stay active and socially connected. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will have on the lives of seniors in our community."

– Member for Parliament for Winnipeg North, Kevin Lamoureux

"SEED Winnipeg Inc. is pleased to receive funding resources to support the Peer–Led Intergenerational Money Management Program. This will facilitate our work with Indigenous seniors and Elders to develop educational materials in first languages to prevent financial abuse and support their financial empowerment. It will further allow us to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion by having them in turn mentor and train youth from SEED's Money Stories program."

– Co-Director, SEED Winnipeg Inc., Carinna D'Abramo Rosales

Quick Facts

Seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

in grant funding. Since its inception in 2004, NHSP has funded more than 36,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $780 million .

, with the Government of having invested a total of more than . Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on September 21, 2022 , and closed on November 1, 2022 .

Related Documents

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated Links

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports for seniors

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]