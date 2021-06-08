Government of Canada funds five new projects to encourage vaccine uptake in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As more and more Canadians get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Government of Canada is taking action to make sure every Canadian who wants a vaccine can get one, closing the gap among populations with lower vaccine uptake.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced five new projects receiving funding through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) to support vaccination efforts across Canada. These projects will support COVID-19 vaccine uptake among populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 through targeted outreach to provide culturally relevant and tailored vaccination resources.

Four provincial and one national Community Health Centre (CHC) Associations will receive funding to increase COVID-19 vaccine knowledge and access for those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 within their communities. The four provincial organizations―British Columbia Association of Community Health Centres, Manitoba Association of Community Health, Ontario's Alliance for Healthier Communities, and the Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres—will assess the gaps in COVID-19 vaccine confidence and access within their provinces and implement tailored strategies to ensure their vaccination efforts meet these distinct needs.

At a national level, the Canadian Association of Community Health Centres (CACHC) will receive funding to support its work as a coordinating body to align and consolidate the vaccination strategies and best practices developed through the provincial projects. The CACHC will share project materials with community health centres in provinces without a CHC Association so that communities across Canada can benefit from equitable COVID-19 vaccination resources.

The Government of Canada is working closely with experts, provinces and territories, and other partners to encourage vaccine confidence and better understand what barriers people may face to getting vaccinated. The IPF is one tool to help people in Canada make informed vaccine choices through community mobilization and public outreach.

Quotes

"Vaccines are an important tool to protect Canadians against COVID-19. The Immunization Partnership Fund is one of the ways we're making sure all people in Canada have equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This funding will use the expertise of trusted community leaders to share credible and culturally relevant information on vaccines and help address the unique community-based challenges people face to get vaccinated."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, more than ever, how critical it is to design and implement public health responses tailored to the diverse needs of marginalized individuals and groups, led by organizations with strong relationships of trust in local communities. Since early 2020, Community Health Centres (CHCs) across Canada have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, delivering a wide range of services, including primary care and illness prevention, infection protection supports, testing, food security supports, social supports, vaccination services and more. The federal government's boost of funding to efforts at CHCs across the country comes at a critical moment in Canada's COVID-19 efforts, particularly as we grapple with the evolving nature of the virus variants and the need for future community engagement and vaccination efforts."

Scott Wolfe

Executive Director, Canadian Association of Community Health Centres

Quick Facts

The Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) supports projects that improve access to vaccines and encourage vaccine acceptance and uptake.





In 2020, as a response to Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts and building on the early momentum of the IPF, the Government of Canada invested an additional $64 million for projects to support vaccine uptake in Canada. This funding includes:

$30.25 million for community-led projects to develop tailored, targeted tools and educational resources to raise awareness of, and confidence in, COVID-19 vaccines.

for community-led projects to develop tailored, targeted tools and educational resources to raise awareness of, and confidence in, COVID-19 vaccines.

$32.5 million to support provincial and territorial governments in enhancing their electronic vaccination registries to help monitor vaccine uptake.

to support provincial and territorial governments in enhancing their electronic vaccination registries to help monitor vaccine uptake.

$1.3 million to amend existing funded projects to incorporate measures and activities to address COVID-19.



Through the IPF:

The Canadian Association of Community Health Centres is receiving $598,915 for their project Community Vaccination Promotion – National Project.

for their project

The British Columbia Association of Community Health Centres is receiving $323,871 for their project Community Vaccination Promotion – British Columbia Project.

for their project

The Manitoba Association of Community Health is receiving $350,625 for their project Community Vaccination Promotion – Manitoba Project.

for their project

The Alliance for Healthier Communities is receiving $898,011 for their project Community Vaccination Promotion – Ontario.

for their project

The Nova Scotia Association of Community Health Centres is receiving $292,800 for their project Community Vaccination Promotion – Nova Scotia Project.

Associated Links

