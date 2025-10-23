GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government is focused on building an inclusive workforce with accessible workplaces for all Canadians, where every person has the chance to contribute their talents and thrive.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time to recognize the importance of accessibility and inclusion in Canada's workplaces. Among Canadians with disabilities aged 15-64 who are not employed, over 1 million could work if they could access a fully inclusive labour market. To remove barriers in workplaces and communities, the Government of Canada supports accessibility infrastructure projects to help ensure persons with disabilities can participate and contribute to our society and economy.

Today, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, announced funding of over $35 million under the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) for 564 accessible infrastructure projects across Canada. As a result of two EAF calls for proposals launched in 2024, $34.3 million will support 405 projects under the small projects component, and $1,462,251 will support 159 new youth-driven accessibility projects under the youth innovation component.

The EAF will help build more accessible, safe, and inclusive workplaces and communities across Canada for persons with disabilities. Its small projects component supports construction, renovation and retrofit projects that will help increase accessibility, safety, and inclusion for persons with disabilities in communities and workplaces.

Through the youth innovation component, the EAF empowers young Canadians to partner with local organizations to design and deliver accessibility projects. This hands-on experience helps youth develop leadership skills, supports inclusion, and empower positive change in their communities.

Together, these initiatives under the EAF advance the objectives of the Government of Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan, building an inclusive economy, supporting equitable participation, and empowering persons with disabilities to fully contribute to every aspect of Canadian life.

Quotes

"Everyone deserves a fair shot to succeed, contribute, and be valued for who they are. National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us of the vital contributions persons with disabilities make to our workplaces, communities, and economy. Through the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Government of Canada is working with youth and local organizations to improve access and inclusion, building a Canada where no one is left behind."

– Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Patty Hajdu

Quick Facts

The 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 years and over -or about 8 million persons--has one or more disabilities that limit them in their daily activities.

Since its launch in 2007, over 8,100 projects have been funded under the Enabling Accessibility Fund, helping over a hundred thousand Canadians gain access to programs, services, and employment opportunities in their communities.

This funding announced under the EAF small projects and youth innovation components is the result of two calls for proposals (CFPs) launched by the Government in 2024.

A new 2025 CFP under the EAF youth innovation component is open, and organizations partnering with a confirmed Youth Accessibility Leader are encouraged to apply for funding by November 3, 2025. More information about the CFP is available at: Enabling Accessibility Fund – Youth Innovation Component - funding program

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is celebrated every October to recognize the important contributions persons with disabilities bring to Canadian workplaces, to the benefits of the economy.

