GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is rapidly changing. The global trading system is reshaping, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians. Co-operation and collective solutions are more important than ever. With G7 partners, Canada is building a new era of collaboration; one rooted in mutual support and resilient partnerships that shapes a future-ready workforce.

Earlier this week, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, hosted a virtual G7 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting.

Ministers met with leaders from the International Labour Organization, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and representatives from the Business 7 and the Labour 7, to address the pressing challenges facing today's workforces. Discussions focused on strategies to boost youth employment in evolving labour markets, and to advance economic inclusion for all, including persons with disabilities.

During the meeting, Minister Hajdu launched a compendium of best practices for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, developed collaboratively with G7 partners under Canada's Presidency and previous G7 presidencies.

In a changing global labour market, strong collaboration with international partners is essential to ensure workers everywhere have access to meaningful opportunities and the skills they need to succeed. All G7 labour and employment ministers reaffirmed their commitment to empowering people and economies for the future. While our challenges cross borders, so do our partnerships and opportunities. In these areas of common interest, Canada is leading G7 co-operation to deliver stability, security, and prosperity.

"Workers are the backbone of our economy, driving success in every corner of our country. In a rapidly changing world, we are working with our partners to find collective solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Together, we are equipping workers with the tools they need to succeed today, and the confidence to lead tomorrow."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

The G7 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting is a forum for high-level strategic discussions on common challenges, best practices, and coordinated policy approaches on labour and employment priorities.

Through Budget 2025, the Government of Canada proposes to invest more than $1.5 billion to help youth gain the skills and experience they need for successful careers. This proposed investment would support about 175,000 youth in 2026–27 alone, and would include: $307.9 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, for the horizontal Youth Employment and Skills Strategy to provide employment, training and wraparound supports (such as mentorship, transportation and mental health counselling) to around 20,000 youth facing employment barriers annually; $594.7 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, for Canada Summer Jobs to support around 100,000 summer jobs in 2026; and $635.2 million over three years, starting in 2026–27, for the Student Work Placement Program to support around 55,000 work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students in 2026–27.

Additionally, the Government is investing $40 million over two years, starting in 2026–27, to create the Youth Climate Corps, which will offer paid skills training to young Canadians.

