Government of Canada establishes foreign influence registry

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a rapidly changing world, Canadians deserve to feel confident about the integrity of their country's democratic institutions and processes, including knowing when foreign states and actors are trying to influence public life.

Canada now has a dedicated office and clear oversight mechanisms to increase transparency around foreign influence activities, and the government is making it more visible when actors from abroad work to influence Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced the coming into force of the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act and the regulations that govern it, which formally establishes a public registry of foreign influence activities. The registry will be overseen by independent Commissioner Anton Boegman.

Together, these measures create a new system making it clearer when and how foreign entities seek to influence Canadians, and empower our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to better address the evolving threat of covert foreign interference.

As of today, individuals and organizations that have an arrangement with a foreign principal to conduct activities intended to influence a Canadian political or governmental process are required to register this arrangement.

These activities will be displayed in a publicly accessible registry, providing Canadians with greater transparency regarding foreign influence activities. This will give Canadians a better understanding of who may be seeking to influence Canada's civic and democratic institutions and processes, and how.

With the Act now in force, Anton Boegman is also formally appointed as Canada's inaugural Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner. As Commissioner, he independently administers and enforces the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act and its regulations.

This marks a significant milestone in Canada's efforts to increase transparency around foreign influence activities while protecting the integrity of the country's democratic institutions. This new system builds on existing measures to detect, deter and respond to foreign interference, which includes strengthened intelligence coordination, increased policing resources, stronger border measures, and enhanced engagement with civil society, diaspora communities, and vulnerable communities.

Quotes

"Transparency is a key part of protecting Canada's democracy. With the establishment of the public registry, we are moving to ensure those representing the interests of a foreign entity do so with transparency and accountability, and to weed out the foreign interference that seeks to harm our country and our people. I welcome Mr. Boegman in his important role as Commissioner and am confident his strong leadership will help Canadians to better understand how foreign influence works and strengthen public confidence in our democratic and electoral institutions and processes."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"It is a privilege to serve as Canada's first Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner. The establishment of a public registry of foreign influence activities strengthens transparency, accountability and public trust. By making information about foreign influence activities openly available, we are empowering Canadians with greater insight into how influence is exercised, on whose behalf, and how public decision-making may be shaped, while strengthening confidence in our democratic institutions."

- Anton Boegman, Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner

Quick Facts

On June 20, 2024, Canada introduced the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act , Part IV of Bill C-70. The Act establishes an independent commissioner and a registry of foreign influence activities.

, Part IV of Bill C-70. The Act establishes an independent commissioner and a registry of foreign influence activities. The Act and its regulations came into force on August 4, 2026.

The Act defines what is considered transparent foreign influence and establishes requirements to register foreign influence activities.

Arrangements with a foreign principal must be registered within 14 days. If your arrangement existed before August 4, 2026, you have until October 3, 2026 to submit your registration.

Registration obligations do not apply to arrangements entered by governments and parliamentary entities acting within their official mandates.

The Commissioner can investigate compliance issues and individuals or entities found in violation of the Act may be subject to an administrative monetary penalty ranging from $250 to $1 million. The Commissioner will also report publicly on each violation.

To find out if you need to register, please visit the Office of the Foreign Influence Commissioner of Canada's website.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Office of the Foreign Influence Commissioner of Canada, [email protected]