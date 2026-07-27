Government of Canada invests in Youth Gang Prevention in Kelowna

KELOWNA, BC, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced $1.68 million in federal funding over five years to the Strong Roots Initiative: "Empowering Youth, Families and our Community for Safer Futures" project to be implemented by the Childhood Connections - Okanagan Family and Childcare Society in Kelowna, British Columbia, through the Youth Gang Prevention Fund (YGPF).

The Strong Roots Initiative will support Indigenous youth aged six to 13 in the Central Okanagan by addressing risk factors linked to gang involvement, violence, criminal activity, school disengagement, bullying, cyberbullying, and other high-risk behaviours, while strengthening community supports.

Programming will include food assistance and cooking workshops, literacy enhancement programs, youth mentorship opportunities, and counselling services for children, youth, and families.

Through Public Safety Canada's National Crime Prevention Strategy, the YGPF funds evidence-based initiatives that help prevent youth from joining gangs, support youth exiting gangs, and contribute to safer communities across Canada.

By investing early in children, youth, and families, the Government of Canada is helping address the root causes of gang involvement and crime before they take hold. Prevention-focused initiatives such as this one help build safer neighbourhoods, reduce victimization, strengthen community well-being, and create safer futures for everyone.

Quotes

"A key way to keep communities safe is to make sure young people have the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Through the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, programs like the Strong Roots Initiative give local youth a positive path forward and help them make choices that lead to brighter futures while contributing to safer, stronger communities."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"This project will provide youth in Kelowna with opportunities to develop important life skills while making a positive impact in their communities. By supporting local youth and addressing potential risk factors, we are ensuring safer communities where families can thrive."

- The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna and Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"The initiative is about creating strong, lasting family roots for young people and families in our rapidly growing community. With support from Public Safety Canada, we are investing in programs that strengthen the foundations families need to thrive; improving literacy, fostering mentorship, reducing food insecurity, supporting wellness, and creating meaningful connections that build resilient families and a stronger community."

- Jason Ranchoux, Executive Director, Childhood Connections

Quick Facts

The Strong Roots Initiative is a community-focused program dedicated to supporting youth and families through prevention-based services that strengthen resilience, promote wellness, and foster positive community connections.

In 2024, Public Safety Canada launched a Call for Applications under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, with $123.5 million available over five years.

The YGPF aims to reduce serious youth violence and youth gang threats in communities by: Supporting initiatives that help reduce youth violence and gang activity by focusing on the risks and protective factors in communities where these problems exist or are starting to emerge. Using proven approaches to give young people positive alternatives to joining gangs. Sharing knowledge and best practices so other communities can use effective methods to prevent youth violence and gang involvement.



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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]