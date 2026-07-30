Statement from Minister Anandasangaree on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2026

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement:

"On World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we join countries across the globe in calling for greater action to combat human trafficking, protect victims, and disrupt the organized crime groups behind this exploitation.

This year's theme, 'Trapped behind the scam,' reflects the evolving nature of human trafficking toward forced criminality, where victims are coerced into participating in financial fraud operations connected to cybercrime, money laundering, and corruption under conditions of fear, violence, and control.

The Government of Canada is taking decisive action to confront these threats by disrupting organized crime and enhancing law enforcement capabilities. Through targeted investments in policing, border security, and measures to combat financial crime, we are working to dismantle the criminal networks that enable human trafficking and profit from exploitation. These efforts are reinforced by the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), which introduced stricter bail rules and tougher sentencing measures for serious offences, including human trafficking and organized crime. With these provisions now in force, courts have additional tools to detain accused persons who may pose a risk to public safety and to hold serious offenders accountable.

The work of the former Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking has helped deepen our understanding of the scope and impacts of this crime, raise awareness, and strengthen partnerships across the country. Her final recommendations will help guide our ongoing work, building on federal actions under the National Strategy to strengthen Canada's response and ensure it remains modern, survivor-informed, and effective against evolving forms of exploitation.

Through our national public education campaign, we are raising awareness of the many forms of human trafficking and helping Canadians safely report suspected cases. This includes a recently launched campaign informed by Indigenous perspectives that uses trauma-informed, survivor-centered messaging to promote awareness and help prevent exploitation in Indigenous communities.

Public awareness is critical to fighting this crime, and as trafficking methods evolve, we all must be equipped to recognize the warning signs and take action.

As we mark this day, we reaffirm our commitment to confronting human trafficking in all its forms and strengthening our efforts to build safer communities for everyone."

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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]