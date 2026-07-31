Government of Canada announces funding to support those affected by the Tumbler Ridge tragedy

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is providing more than $4 million in federal funding to support those affected by the tragedy that occurred in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in February 2026.

Up to $2.5 million will go to the Canadian Red Cross to enable continued support to those impacted by this tragedy, as well as to respond to other priorities and needs as identified by the community.

In addition, $500,000 in federal funding is being provided to British Columbia's Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. The funding will support the province's ongoing supports to the community by increasing victim service delivery capacity in Tumbler Ridge and surrounding communities, strengthening coordination, and improving preparedness for future large-scale incident response.

These investments complement the Government of Canada's broader efforts to support community safety and well-being in British Columbia. Through the Community Resilience Fund, the Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.15 million to Shift BC, a program led by the British Columbia Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General that supports locally based service providers, families and communities to work together to prevent violence connected to hate and violent extremism.

The Government of Canada stands with the community of Tumbler Ridge. We remain committed to working with the province, local authorities and community partners to help ensure support is available to those who need it.

Quotes

"Our thoughts remain with everyone continuing to navigate the aftermath of this tragedy. While every person's experience is different, we know that the impacts of such events can be felt long after they occur and that ongoing support is essential. This funding will help ensure individuals, families and community members affected by the tragedy have access to the services and assistance they need to support their well-being."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The people of Tumbler Ridge continue to face the profound impacts of this tragedy, and recovery will take time. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this funding, which will help the Canadian Red Cross provide practical support, work alongside local partners, and respond to the evolving needs identified by the community."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

"In the wake of this terrible tragedy, the people of Tumbler Ridge continue to face unimaginable loss. Our government is working with the province to strengthen local victim services with funding that will help ensure victims, families and community members can access the support they need to recover from this tragedy, while strengthening local supports that communities can rely on for years ahead."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Our hearts remain with the families in Tumbler Ridge and everyone in the community that will carry the impacts of this tragedy for the rest of their lives. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for providing funding that supports the crucial work being done in the community of Tumbler Ridge. Victim service workers and local service providers have been working tirelessly to support the community and the families that were directly impacted by the tragedy, and this funding will allow them to continue helping people recover."

- The Honourable Nina Krieger, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Quick facts

Funding is being provided through the Canadian Red Cross' Urgent Relief Efforts Contribution Program, which enables the Government of Canada to work with the Canadian Red Cross to help address the needs of Canadians affected by emergencies, disasters and other significant events.

The Canadian Red Cross has extensive experience in responding to complex crises and social emergencies across Canada, helping to ensure people impacted are looked after and supported. In Tumbler Ridge, this has included financial support for impacted families, referrals to community resources and psychosocial support.

As part of ongoing efforts to support recovery and healing following the Tumbler Ridge tragedy, the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia are supporting the development and construction of a new secondary school at a new location, following a school board decision based on consultations with victims' families, students, teachers, experts and community members.

The Government of Canada invests approximately $50 million annually through Justice Canada's Victims Fund to support initiatives that improve services, strengthen access to justice and enhance supports for victims of crime and their families.

Since 2016, the Community Resilience Fund has supported frontline psychosocial intervention programs in six provinces, helping to strengthen Canada's capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism. More than 1,000 individuals across Canada have accessed counselling and other interventions through these programs, including those delivered by SHIFT BC, which has received more than $10 million in federal funding.

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SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada (PSEPC)

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]