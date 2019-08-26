Government of Canada Establishes Canadian Centre for Energy Information

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is developing a modern and independent energy information system. Consolidated energy data contributes to better decision making by governments and industry, supporting higher quality research in the process.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced the Canadian Centre for Energy Information, an independent, one-stop, website designed to provide Canadians with comprehensive energy information to support Canada's transition to a low-carbon energy future.

Once operational, the new Centre, which received $15.2 million over five years in Budget 2019, will provide Canadians with access to independent and credible information and expert analyses on which to base important decisions for their businesses, their communities, and the environment.

The Centre is a partnership between Natural Resources Canada and Statistics Canada, where it will be housed. It will be guided by a joint federal-provincial-territorial steering committee and will seek advice from Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, academics and municipalities. This will enable it to:

Compile, reconcile and integrate energy data from various Canadian sources;

Make data from multiple providers available free of charge on a one-stop, user-friendly website;

Work collaboratively to harmonize energy definitions, measurements and standards;

Provide remote access for researchers to microdata on a secure collaboration platform;

Improve the completeness, coherence and timeliness of Canada's energy information; and,

energy information; and, Provide new data products, visualization tools and expert analyses in support of modeling and forecasting.

Leveraging world-class expertise and an extensive network of public and private sector partners, Statistics Canada is ideally suited to house the Centre. The agency is defining new approaches to provide trusted information that impacts everyday life in Canada. These new approaches are informed by global expertise from other national statistical organizations and advised by the members of the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council.

Canada's energy sector accounts for nearly 820,000 jobs and 11 percent of GDP, and plays a key role in the development of solutions to address climate change.

Quotes



"The need to improve energy information was recognized by the Generation Energy Council, which proposed pathways for the Government of Canada to move forward toward a strong, clean energy economy. The Canadian Centre for Energy Information will provide Canadians with independent, complete and high- quality energy information to inform their decisions. It will also enhance competitiveness, international trade and investment."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The Canadian Centre for Energy Information demonstrates the value of collaboration. We are excited to begin work on a critical project that brings comprehensive, timely and essential energy information to Canadians. This Centre is designed to serve as the trusted source of energy data and analysis, as well as a clear picture of the energy sector and its role in Canada's economy and society."

Anil Arora,

Chief Statistician, Statistics Canada

Associated links

Canadian Centre for Energy Information

Report of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources: Rethinking Canada's Energy Information System: Collaborative Models In A Data-Driven Economy

NEB Modernization Report

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts, Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

