Government of Canada drives economic growth in life sciences

Federal investments in four Manitoba projects capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in life sciences

WINNIPEG, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Growing Manitoba's diverse economy is crucial to building a stronger western Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is investing over $5.9 million in four projects in Manitoba to support future growth opportunities in the life sciences sector. The announcement was made today by Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Status of Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Cerebra Health will receive up to $900,000 in repayable funding to commercialize a new version of an in-home sleep disorder diagnostic system.

Kane Biotech Inc. will receive up to $3,792,984 in repayable funding to commercialize a wound gel treatment for the human health market.

The Bioscience Association of Manitoba will receive up to $300,000 in non-repayable funding to establish and pilot a Preceptorship Program. The program will help accelerate the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in biohealth by offering collaboration opportunities with medical professionals in a healthcare setting.

Biomedical Commercialization Canada, operating as Manitoba Technology Accelerator, will receive up to $1,000,000 in non-repayable funding to provide management advice, coaching, and mentoring, as well as other supporting resources, skills, and tools to help SMEs commercialize and increase sales of life science technologies and services.

These projects will drive growth in Manitoba by accelerating the pace of commercialization, enabling cutting-edge technologies to reach the global marketplace, and supporting academic-industry partnerships to unlock further innovation in life sciences. Through investments like these to spur emerging growth opportunities, the Government of Canada is putting Grow West: The Western Canada Growth Strategy into action to grow jobs, exports, and the economy.

Quotes

"Through strategic investments like these, and the Western Canada Growth Strategy, the Government of Canada is building a stronger and diversified western Canada by growing emerging sectors, scaling-up western businesses, and supporting the creation of well-paid jobs."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These projects demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to explore bold ideas, build partnerships, and make sure western Canadian businesses have the resources they need to capitalize on growing sectors like life sciences."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Status of Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"I can't overstate the importance of federal funding support to emerging companies like ours looking to develop and launch disruptive technologies from here on the Prairies. This funding from Western Economic Diversification Canada comes at a critical time in Cerebra Health's history – supporting much of the cost of product and market development as we enter the market, while also making the opportunity more attractive to investors."

- Dawson Reimer, CEO, Cerebra Health

Additional Links

Stay Connected



Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA

WD Homepage

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Jill Ritchot, Senior Communications Advisor, Manitoba Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba, 204-291-8867, jill.ritchot@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.wd.gc.ca/

