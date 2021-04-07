Government of Canada COVID-19 Update for Indigenous Peoples and Communities

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases reported in First Nations communities across the country. Overall, active case counts continue to decline, with 635 active cases reported as of April 6, 2021, which is the lowest number of active cases reported since last November.

Although we are encouraged by the increased number of vaccines arriving in Canada, variants of concern are on the rise. Everyone must continue to follow public health measure, including minimizing in-person interactions with people from outside your immediate household, avoiding closed spaces and crowded places, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently. These public health measures are still necessary even after being vaccinated.

In First Nations communities, as of April 6, ISC is aware of:

25,174 confirmed positive COVID-19

635 active cases

24,249 recovered cases

290 deaths

There are currently no active cases in Nunavik, Quebec. As of April 7, the Government of Nunavut is also reporting no active cases of COVID-19.

As of April 5, 2021, more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country. As of April 4, 257,279 vaccine doses have been administered in 612 communities. This represents over 60 per cent of adults living on First Nations Reserve, in Inuit Nunangat and the Territories who have received at least one dose, at a rate over 4 times that of the overall Canadian adult population. As well, over 75 per cent of the adult population have received at least one vaccine dose in the Territories, based on population from the 2016 census.

All adults are encouraged to receive the vaccine when it becomes available. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and continue to be the best way to protect people from severe illness.

