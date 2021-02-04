Government of Canada COVID-19 Update for Indigenous Peoples and communities

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases reported in First Nations communities across the country. This is the second week when newly reported recoveries have continued to exceed newly reported cases. As a result of that, the number of active cases in First Nations communities has declined to the lowest point since December 6 of 2020 with 1,869 active cases reported as of February 3, 2021.

Even with the arrival of vaccines, it is essential that everyone continue to follow public health measures, including physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and non-essential travel, staying home when sick, and keeping up with frequent hand, cough and surface hygiene. The combination of all these public health measures are required to stop the spread of the virus.

In First Nations communities, as of February 3, ISC is aware of:

17,315 confirmed positive COVID-19

1,869 active cases

1,5271recovered cases

172 deaths

There are a total of 43 confirmed positive cases in Nunavik, Quebec, and all but 3 have recovered. As of February 3 the Government of Nunavut is reporting 12 active cases in the Kivalliq Region, and a total of 294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 294 reported cases, 281 people have recovered from the virus.

As of January 21, 2021, more than 1.1 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed across the country, and Canada will receive an additional 180,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. As of February 3, 2021, ISC was aware of 320 communities with vaccinations underway in Indigenous communities in the provinces and territories. Over 64,000 doses have been administered to First Nations on Reserve, Inuit and in the Territories. We expect that the number of communities with vaccinations underway will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Several First Nations communities or long-term care facilities have completed administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A number of federal partners, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, and ISC are working in collaboration with communities to determine what further supports may be needed going forward. The Canadian Armed Forces are also providing assistance to the people of Fort Nelson First Nation in British Columbia, and to Ginoogaming First Nation in Ontario in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the communities. The CAF is also continuing to provide assistance in Hatchet Lake, Saskatchewan and Garden Hill, Manitoba. Operation Remote Immunity, which is being spearheaded by ORNGE Air and Nishanawbe Aski Nation, also continues in northern Ontario with the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces. Vaccination started this week in several remote communities under this campaign, including Neskantaga First Nation. In Manitoba, vaccinations were completed at the Sioux Valley Elders Lodge, and are nearing completion in Garden Hill. Vaccinations have also begun in the Pauingassi First Nation, where there is an alarming rise in new cases of COVID-19.

Planning for urban Indigenous vaccination continues to be a priority as well. Regular discussions are taking place between representatives from urban, regional and national Indigenous organizations, including Friendship Centres, Indigenous health care providers, municipal and provincial public health representatives and ISC. Some vaccination clinics are already in place for the urban Indigenous homeless population in Montreal, and a temporary warming centre has also been set up in the city in honour of Raphaël "Napa" André.

Reduced shipments of vaccines continue to cause temporary delays in the roll-out across the country. Even still, every person in Canada who chooses to be vaccinated will have the opportunity by the end of September.

ISC continues to look for ways to support Indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19. As of December 18, over $4.2 billion has been announced in COVID-19 support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations, including $926.7 million for the ongoing public health response to COVID-19 in Indigenous communities. ISC also continues to support communities by actively sending PPE and working with community health services to provide surge capacity and testing.

