Government of Canada COVID-19 Update for Indigenous Peoples and Communities

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases reported in First Nations communities across the country. Overall, active case counts continue to decline, with 1,083 active cases reported as of March 23, 2021.

Even after being vaccinated, everyone must continue to follow public health measures, including minimizing in-person interactions with people from outside your immediate household, avoiding closed spaces and crowded places, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently.

In First Nations communities, as of March 23, ISC is aware of:

24,161 confirmed positive COVID-19

1,083 active cases

22,804 recovered cases

274 deaths

There is a total of 48 confirmed positive cases in Nunavik, Quebec, with only 6 of those being active. As of March 23, the Government of Nunavut is reporting no active cases of COVID-19.

As of March 22, 2021, more than 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country. As of March 23, 2021, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is aware of 226,790 doses administered in 610 communities. This represents 74 doses administered per 100 adults living on First Nations Reserve, in Inuit Nunangat and the Territories. This is over 4 times that of the overall Canadian adult population.

Vaccines continue to roll out and there are many examples of success so far. For example, in the Northwest Territories, half of the adult population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Nunatsiavut, over 78% of the population have received their second dose. In Alberta, Indigenous people aged 50 and older began booking vaccination appointments last week, no matter where they live in the province.

In addition, ISC is working closely with Public Safety and the Canadian Armed Forces along with First Nations partners and other service providers to expand on and accelerate the vaccine roll-out in First Nations communities in Manitoba. The teams will provide support in a number of ways, including administering COVID-19 vaccines, providing logistical support, and coordinating the delivery of goods and supplies.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

