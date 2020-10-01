SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on Canada's youth. Many saw their summer jobs, internships and graduation plans disappear. To help Canada's students and young people during this unprecedented time, the Government of Canada introduced a comprehensive emergency support package earlier this year.

To further help youth, today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Elisabeth Brière, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced that Actions Interculturelles Canada will receive up to $3 million for their Mon avenir, j'y travaille project under the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy.

This project will provide work experience to 200 youth across Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Participants in this program can look forward to job environments that foster mentorship training, skills development workshops and a wide range of other professional work experiences needed for their future careers. The project will also place a priority on hiring and retaining a diversity of youth through work experience and integration.

Parliamentary Secretary Brière also highlighted the Government of Canada's recently introduced COVID-19 measures on supports for young Canadians and students affected by the pandemic, including:

Increased funding of up to $187.7 million for the YESS to create 9,500 more work opportunities for young Canadians, particularly those facing barriers to employment. YESS projects managed by ESDC received up to $40 million for national projects that are providing flexible supports and targeted job opportunities for up to 4,700 youth aged 15-30, in the areas of social support services, transport, information technology, research and administration, and other placements that support community needs.

for the YESS to create 9,500 more work opportunities for young Canadians, particularly those facing barriers to employment. YESS projects managed by ESDC received up to for national projects that are providing flexible supports and targeted job opportunities for up to 4,700 youth aged 15-30, in the areas of social support services, transport, information technology, research and administration, and other placements that support community needs. Additional funding of $61.7 million for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program to help expand the current work placement target from 70,000 to 80,000, creating 10,000 more placements for young people aged 15 to 30. To date, over 84,500 jobs have been approved, with approximately 3,000 opportunities currently available at Jobbank.gc.ca

for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program to help expand the current work placement target from 70,000 to 80,000, creating 10,000 more placements for young people aged 15 to 30. To date, over 84,500 jobs have been approved, with approximately 3,000 opportunities currently available at Jobbank.gc.ca Increased funding of $266.1 million to the Student Work Placement (SWP) Program to support up to 40,000 work placements for post-secondary students in vital sectors such as healthcare.

As was highlighted in the Speech from the Throne on September 23, 2020, the Government will build upon this momentum to help to create more jobs by significantly scaling up the YESS, to provide more paid work experiences next year for young Canadians. This will ensure that students continue to have access to the tools and opportunities that will help them build successful careers in the future as we begin our economic recovery.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Canadians all over this country. And our young people here in Quebec felt the challenges as much as anyone else. This is why our government is working hard to help our youth overcome the barriers they face as they pursue their dreams and enter the workforce in this new reality. I'm immensely proud of the work we're doing with organizations like the Actions Interculturelles Canada to support young Canadians and help them gain the tools they need to build successful careers."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke, Elisabeth Brière

"Young people are the leaders of today and tomorrow. In these unprecedented times, many of them are unsure how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their future. That is why our government is committed to ensuring that young people across the country have the skills and opportunities they need to succeed now and in the months and years ahead."

– Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, Mona Fortier

"The uncertainty many young Canadians have felt over the past few months can be overwhelming. But in Canada, we look out for each other. We value education and hard work. The set of comprehensive measures we put in place over the last few months are helping students get through these difficult times, so they can build their career and the future they've been working for. We are steadfast in our commitment to build on the measures we have put in place to help students during the pandemic and will continue supporting them in the upcoming school year."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Over the last few months, young people from coast to coast to coast have experienced unique challenges brought on by the pandemic. During these unprecedented times, they continue to inspire us through their leadership in their communities and across Canada. Our government will continue to do everything we can to support young people, especially as many of them return to their studies. The series of measures highlighted today will provide students and youth with the financial supports they need right now and for their futures."

– Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger

"There are too many young people looking for a work right now. Yet, at the same time, we know that employers in various sectors are experiencing recruitment difficulties. It is especially important to help young immigrants and those living furthest from the labour market to find job opportunities with the employers who need them most. We are proud to carry out this project in collaboration with our partners across Canada."

– President of the Actions Interculturelles Board of Directors, Louise Gagné

"The Mon avenir j'y travaille project will create much needed bridges between 200 young job seekers from all backgrounds with employers from across Canada. These young people face certain difficulties, and we help them overcome obstacles and work on their future careers. We have developed significant expertise in enabling employers to hire young people and turn them into success stories. This greatly benefits young people, employers and our society."

– Director General, Actions Interculturelles Canada, Mohamed Soulami

Quick Facts

Under the Canada-Quebec Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Contribution Agreement signed in August 2019 , the Government of Canada is also allocating up to $135 million over five years (2020–2025) to the Quebec government for regional projects across Quebec to ensure that young people have access to supports and job experiences they need right now, and for their future careers.

, the Government of is also allocating up to over five years (2020–2025) to the government for regional projects across to ensure that young people have access to supports and job experiences they need right now, and for their future careers. With the recent COVID-19 investments of $187.7 million for the YESS, the Government of Canada will be supporting an additional 9,500 YESS work opportunities for youth across Canada .

for the YESS, the Government of will be supporting an additional 9,500 YESS work opportunities for youth across . The YESS is a horizontal Government of Canada initiative delivered in collaboration with 11 federal departments and agencies.

initiative delivered in collaboration with 11 federal departments and agencies. In addition to the investment of $61.7 million made to the Canada Summer Jobs program, temporary flexibilities were announced to increase the wage subsidy, expand eligibility, create more job placements and offer to employers in 2020–21 opportunities created through to February 2021 .

made to the Canada Summer Jobs program, temporary flexibilities were announced to increase the wage subsidy, expand eligibility, create more job placements and offer to employers in 2020–21 opportunities created through to . The Student Work Placement Program's funding was increased by $266.1 million , other changes to the program include an increase of the wage subsidy to cover up to 75% of the cost of wages across all placements.

, other changes to the program include an increase of the wage subsidy to cover up to 75% of the cost of wages across all placements. Over $2.9 billion was invested in the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which has provided over 700,000 post-secondary students and recent graduates with $1,250 per month in financial relief this summer ( $2,000 for students with disabilities and dependents).

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada's recent COVID-19 measures for youth and students play an important role in supporting Canada's economic recovery and future growth, providing young Canadians with the supports they need to stay in school and gain meaningful work experience for their long-term goals. That is why we are taking strong actions to ensure that young people and students continue to benefit from our programming. An additional breakdown on how Canada's youth and students are already benefiting from these programs is featured below.

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy

The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) is a horizontal Government of Canada initiative delivered in collaboration with 11 federal departments and agencies, including Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). Through the YESS, the Government of Canada helps young people, particularly those facing barriers to employment, get the information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to make a successful transition into the labour market.

Nine of the 11 federal departments and agencies that deliver YESS programs are providing opportunities and supports, such as mentorship, access to computers and access to mental health supports, all aimed at helping youth facing barriers to the labour market.

In the current COVID-19 context, projects delivered by ESDC's YESS will focus on sectors that need an extra hand right now, as well as on sectors that support the delivery of essential services across Canada.

Organization: Project Learning Tree Canada

Title: PLT Canada's Green Jobs Initiative (COVID-funded)

Description: Provide green job opportunities for youth and under-represented youth facing employment barriers to employment through skills development in the forest, conservation and parks sectors and to help foster interest and further education opportunities.

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

Funding Amount: $7,787,000

Target Number of Participants: 1,200

Organization: Acuta

Title: [email protected]: A COVID-relief program in support of student jobs and vulnerable youth

Description: Create a new for-credit internship program and a new for-credit leadership summit for Indigenous youth. Youth and under-represented youth will be provided with valuable skills-building opportunities via remote learning as well as relevant and meaningful work experience via subsidized employment.

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 600

Organization: Algonquin College

Title: COVID-19 Rapid Response Initiative

Description: Algonquin College will provide a minimum of 200 Indigenous youth with training and development programs such as an accelerated Health Care Aide program and training in pandemic safety in the workplace (both integrated into a work skills series initiative).

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Target Number of Participants: 200

Organization: Canadian Mental Health Association

Title: At Work National Youth Service COVID Response

Description: Help youth who are homeless and/or living with mental illness to learn soft skills and leadership training through a series of workshops. Work placements will help bolster these skills with case management operations.

Region: Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island

Funding Amount: $702,591

Target Number of Participants: 90

Organization: YWCA Halifax

Title: Launch Atlantic

Description: Enable young women to move from poverty and/or income assistance to economic independence through individualized support, career and personal development, work experience, and mentorship opportunities. Youth will have the required support to develop the nine essential employment skills, as well as soft skills development through community workshops and certification training.

Region: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 116

Organization: MaRs

Title: Essential Youth

Description: Essential Youth is a youth employment project that builds digital infrastructure and scales supports in the youth employment sector to rebuild youths' access to those entry-level jobs that lead to increased opportunity. The project builds on workforce development best practices, and leverages Opportunity for All Youth's network of service providers, growing digital toolkit, and coalition of employers to deploy intake, interview preparation, hiring, outcome tracking, and follow-up at scale for those employers ready to hire.

Region: Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 600

Organization: AIDE – Actions Interculturelles

Title: Mon avenir, j'y travaille

Description: AIDE will provide a minimum of 200 opportunities for youth to gain work experience through which they will learn and develop essential skills that will help them secure a brighter and more prosperous future. The work opportunities will average 16 weeks, and will also include up to 10 additional mandatory skills development workshops. AIDE will also support employers in hiring and retaining a diversity of youth through their work experience and integration.

Region: Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta

Funding Amount: $3,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 200

Organization: Trucking HR Canada

Title: Driving Youth to Careers in Trucking and Logistics

Description: Train and integrate young Canadians currently experiencing barriers to employment into meaningful, well-paying and stable employment opportunities in the trucking and logistics sector by connecting youth to employers and providing wage subsidies as required in order for participants to obtain the necessary pre-employment training and licensing.

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

Funding Amount: $1,853,737

Target Number of Participants: 80

Organization: Electricity Human Resources Canada

Title: Discovering Potential

Description: Secure full-time employment and/or training for youth participants in Canada's electricity industry who are in need of assistance to overcome employment barriers. EHRC and organizational partners will provide professional and soft skills training to youth participants based on existing programs developed by the organization itself, and will also facilitate further technical training for youth with the broader network of employer, union and post-secondary education institution partners.

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

**Will attempt to reach across all of Canada, but due to the lower number of participants, this may not be possible.

Funding Amount: $1,048,145

Target Number of Participants: 50

Organization: Simon Fraser University (Pivot 2020)

Title: Pivot 2020

Description: Provide employment and skills-building opportunities to young people affected by the COVID-19 crisis through the Pivot 2020 program, designed to enhance Canada's economic and workforce recovery from the pandemic.

Region: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan

Funding Amount: $11,614,407

Target Number of Participants: 1,488

Organization: REEL Canada

Title: Reel Opportunities

Description: Provide information and introductory training to under-represented youth about the Canadian film industry as a viable career path. These new positions will be in place to promote and facilitate the workshops and lend expertise to the creation of educational video content that will support the program and provide further information and training for participants. They will be drawn from the ranks of film industry professionals who are currently unemployed due to suspension of production during COVID-19.

Region: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia

Funding Amount: $1,250,000

Target Number of Participants: 3,500

Organization: Colleges and Institutes Canada

Title: CICan ImpAct Internships

Description: Provide employment opportunities and skills-building supports to youth greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as financial and human resource supports to employers to increase community capacity and progress on Canada's Sustainable Development Goals targets.

Region: All Canadian provinces and territories

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 100

Organization: NPower Canada

Title: Upskilling and Mentoring Vulnerable Youth for the Future of Work

Description: Provides coaching, wraparound supports and employment opportunities to low-income, diverse young Canadians enrolled in the NPower Canada Core Program and Advance Tech Upskilling Programs delivered in Toronto, Calgary and Halifax, and belonging to communities under-represented in the technology sector, including women, racialized groups, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ youth, new Canadians and youth with disabilities.

Region: Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia

Funding Amount: $855,000

Target Number of Participants: 1,800

*Regional coverage is not definitive and could be adjusted depending on the size and availability of youth cohorts.



These projects are in addition to the approximately 114 national and regional projects from the 2019 call for proposals, which are now in place across Canada.

In addition, Quebec signed a contribution agreement through which the Government of Quebec will receive approximately $135 million over five years from ESDC's YESS for projects that exclusively benefit youth in the province of Quebec. A call for proposals was launched by the Government of Quebec to identify projects to be supported through this and other provincial investments to support youth skills and employment.

Canada Emergency Student Benefit

For post-secondary students and recent graduates who are ineligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or for Employment Insurance, but who are unable to find full-time employment or are unable to work due to COVID-19, the Government has introduced the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB). This benefit provides income support to post-secondary students who experience financial hardship over the summer due to COVID-19. The CESB provides $1,250 per month for eligible students from May through August 2020, plus an additional $750 for students with dependents and those with permanent disabilities.

To date, the Government of Canada has distributed over $2.9 billion in CESB payments to over 700,000 post-secondary students. Of this amount, students with a disability and students with a dependant accounted for $631 million.

Breakdown of CESB recipients by province/territory, as of August 26, 2020 (numbers are subject to change):

Alberta: 74,480

British Columbia: 82,300

Manitoba: 18,100

New Brunswick: 10,240

Newfoundland and Labrador: 10,000

Northwest Territories: 580

Nova Scotia: 15,770

Nunavut: 380

Ontario: 327,180

Prince Edward Island: 1,750

Quebec: 137,240

Saskatchewan: 18,160

Yukon: 380

Out of country: 750

Canada Summer Jobs 2020

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program provides opportunities for all youth between the ages of 15 and 30 to develop and improve their skills within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors. The program is also responsive to national and local priorities to improve access to the labour market for youth.

In response to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada announced temporary changes to the CSJ program in April 2020 to better support job creation for youth. These temporary changes include:

an increase to the wage subsidy, so that private and public sector employers can also receive up to 100% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each employee;

allowing employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support the delivery of essential services;

an extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021 ; and

; and allowing employers to hire youth on a part-time basis.

The list of employers approved for funding are available on the Canada Summer Jobs 2020: Employers that have been approved for funding web page.

Breakdown of approved CSJ jobs by region, as of August 14, 2020 (numbers are subject to change):

Alberta: 8,910

British Columbia: 8,295

Manitoba: 3,215

New Brunswick: 2,925

Newfoundland and Labrador: 2,985

Northwest Territories: 138

Nova Scotia: 3,100

Nunavut: 71

Ontario: 34,267

Prince Edward Island: 559

Quebec: 16,988

Saskatchewan: 3,035

Yukon: 121

Student Work Placement (SWP) Program

The SWP Program supports partnerships between industry and post-secondary education (PSE) institutions, to create quality work integrated learning opportunities for PSE students related to their interests and field of study. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, two temporary measures were introduced, which will be in effect until March 31, 2021, including:

An increase of the wage subsidy to cover up to 75% of the cost of wages across all work-integrated learning placements, up to a maximum of $7,500 per placement.

per placement. Waiving the net new requirement, which required that employers do more placements than in previous years to access SWP funding.

New SWP projects include:

Organization: Biotalent Canada*

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the biotechnology sector. The project is also creating 1,500 new placement opportunities in the health care sector, for students from colleges and universities.

Funding Amount: $16,607,000

Target Number of Participants: 3,100

Organization: Canadian Council for Aerospace and Aviation

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the aviation and aerospace sector.

Funding Amount: $560,000

Target Number of Participants: 422

Organization: ECO Canada

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the environmental sector.

Funding Amount: $8,975,500

Target Number of Participants: 2,250

Organization: Electricity Human Resources Canada

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the electricity sector.

Funding Amount: $2,463,250

Target Number of Participants: 1,033

Organization: Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the manufacturing sector.

Funding Amount: $510,000

Target Number of Participants: 320

Organization: Information and Communication Technology Council

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the information and communications technology sector.

Funding Amount: $15,777,500

Target Number of Participants: 4,954

Organization: Magnet*

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in any sector of the economy, and creating 3,000 new placement opportunities in health care and other high demand sectors.

Funding Amount: $171,000,000

Target Number of Participants: 19,000

Organization: Mining Industry Human Resources Council

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the mining sector.

Funding Amount: $2,806,750

Target Number of Participants: 502

Organization: Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in a variety of sectors. This project is pan-Canadian in scope, as it is being delivered in conjunction with the Alberta Chamber of Commerce and the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec. Additional partners include the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and other regional chambers (e.g. Yukon and Atlantic) that are involved in promoting the program in all regions of Canada.

Funding Amount: $10,859,000

Target Number of Participants: 1,742

Organization: Technation*

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines looking to work in the information and communications technology sector, and creating 500 new placement opportunities in other high demand sectors, for students in all disciplines.

Funding Amount: $32,221,000

Target Number of Participants: 6,965

Organization: Venture for Canada*

Description: This project is supporting placement opportunities for students from a variety of disciplines in entrepreneurship with innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

Funding Amount: $3,646,000

Target Number of Participants: 978

* Region: Venture for Canada is focused in the Atlantic Region and is expanding their scope to other provinces. All other SWP projects are national in scope and expect to reach students across Canada.

* The funding totals indicated above for Biotalent Canada, Magnet and Technation include both an increased wage subsidy for existing placements, and funding for the creation of 5,000 new placement opportunities in health care and other high demand sectors, which is why their funding ratios seem higher. All providers are offering the same level of wage subsidy funding to employers and are held to a maximum 10% administration fee. Amounts listed above for other organizations represent exclusively the funding balance to cover the increased wage subsidy of previously funded placements.

For reference, the Program introduced an increased wage subsidy to cover up to 75% (up to a maximum of $7,500) of the cost of wages for all placements in 2020–21 to assist employers in continuing to offer placements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the program offers wage subsidies of up to 50% for regular placements, and up to 70% for placements targeting under-represented youth.

