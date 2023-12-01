Investment will support emergency response in iconic Canadian destination.

LAKE LOUISE, AB, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced a $5 million contribution to assist Alberta Improvement District No. 9 in the construction of a new fire hall in the community of Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

The new fire hall will provide the Lake Louise Fire Department (LLFD) with improved facilities for administration, training, operations and equipment storage. This investment will enhance emergency preparedness in a key tourism destination for Alberta and Canada. These investments and management actions ensure that critical infrastructure is well-maintained, and that this key tourism destination in Alberta remains a welcoming place to live, work and visit.

Parks Canada collaborates with Improvement District 9 to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to Banff National Park. The Lake Louise Fire Department's firefighters provide structural fire protection, road rescue services, and first-response medical assistance in Banff National Park and to neighbouring jurisdictions through mutual aid agreements.

As with similar projects in Banff National Park, the new fire hall will be subject to a mandatory review process involving rigorous impact assessment and evaluation against regulations, park management plans and related policies. This process ensures the project is consistent with the vision and direction for the both the community and the broader national park.

Parks Canada places are gateways to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of stories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the health of natural and built heritage, creates jobs and housing in local communities, and provides visitors with safe, high-quality and meaningful experiences across the country.

"Safety is our top priority and a responsibility shared with Improvement District 9. This contribution will enhance emergency preparedness in a key tourism destination for Alberta and Canada. Parks Canada is committed to providing safe, high quality and enjoyable experiences. Parks Canada administered places are an important part of local economies, helping to generate billions of dollars annually and employing tens of thousands of people."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Improvement District No. 9 is committed to helping residents and visitors experience this incredibly unique destination through collaborative relationships with partners like Parks Canada to provide access to a wide variety of economically responsible services. This investment will help the ID9 support safe and enjoyable memories for the estimated 3 million annual visitors and residents across the improvement district. This new fire hall will provide the Lake Louise Fire Department with improved facilities for administration, training, operations, and safe storage of essential equipment in this iconic destination."

Dave Schebek

Chair, Alberta Improvement District 9

Banff National Park is an internationally recognized symbol of Canada , an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a focal point for Alberta's tourism industry, receiving over 4 million visitors annually. The community of Lake Louise is a key destination inside Banff National Park .

is an internationally recognized symbol of , an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a focal point for tourism industry, receiving over 4 million visitors annually. The community of is a key destination inside . Improvement District No. 9 (ID9) is a provincially appointed government body for Banff National Park responsible for areas outside of the corporate limits of the Town of Banff . ID9 collects taxes for the purposes of providing community services including the Lake Louise Fire Department.

responsible for areas outside of the corporate limits of the . ID9 collects taxes for the purposes of providing community services including the Fire Department. The Lake Louise Fire Department provides structural fire protection, road rescue services, and first-response medical assistance in Banff National Park , outside of the corporate limits of the Town of Banff , and to neighbouring jurisdictions through mutual aid agreements.

Fire Department provides structural fire protection, road rescue services, and first-response medical assistance in , outside of the corporate limits of the , and to neighbouring jurisdictions through mutual aid agreements. Parks Canada leads emergency strategic planning in Banff National Park and is directly responsible for technical mountain rescue and for wildland fire risk reduction and response throughout the national park.

leads emergency strategic planning in and is directly responsible for technical mountain rescue and for wildland fire risk reduction and response throughout the national park. In 2023, Parks Canada also announced the release of six long-term residential leases in the community of Lake Louise to existing commercial lessees for the development of affordable staff housing. This accompanied support for temporary housing solutions following the Charleston Residence fire in July 2023 . This helped the Lake Louise Ski Area recover quickly and move forward with full ski area operations this winter.

to existing commercial lessees for the development of affordable staff housing. This accompanied support for temporary housing solutions following the Charleston Residence fire in . This helped the Lake Louise Ski Area recover quickly and move forward with full ski area operations this winter. This contribution follows two previous announcements in 2023 supporting the community of Lake Louise in Banff National Park , including $54.1 million in critical infrastructure investments which were part of a $70.9 million federal infrastructure investment in Banff , Kootenay, Yoho and Jasper national parks.

