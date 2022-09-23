THUNDER BAY, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change and are taking action in their communities to tackle them. The Government of Canada is supporting projects across the country that cut pollution, help people save on energy costs and create jobs.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $1.3-million investment to the Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology to increase the college's capacity to achieve renewable energy, a net-zero facility and curriculum goals.

Confederation College is effectively using on-campus renewable energy systems to host applied skills-based learning opportunities. Today's investment will support this, and important initiatives such as their Sustainability Roadmap Study which focuses on energy topics including efficiency, renewables, and electrification. Their learnings will be shared with community partners including Indigenous communities, as Canada moves towards a net-zero economy.

A key element of this project is to build an equitable, culturally inclusive curriculum that includes existing and future renewable energy projects that will increase accessibility and support the construction and maintenance of renewable energy systems.

The main campus of Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology is in Thunder Bay, with seven regional campuses located across northwestern Ontario, in the communities of Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora, Greenstone, Marathon, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake.

By increasing the potential to collaborate with First Nations and northwestern communities served by the college on renewable energy projects, the project will provide regional economic benefits while advancing Canada's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Natural Resources Canada is focused on creating opportunities to ensure Indigenous Peoples, communities, students, workers and businesses are meaningful participants in the transition to clean energy. Through investments such as this, we will continue to work toward the advancement of economic reconciliation while ensuring that Indigenous Peoples are equal partners in Canada's net-zero future.

Quotes

"As Canada moves towards developing a prosperous and sustainable net-zero economy, it is essential that Canadians have access to the skills and knowledge needed to fill the jobs of the future. Today's investment of $1.3 Million will help Confederation College leverage its expertise in clean energy to train the energy leaders of tomorrow. The Government of Canada is pleased to support this important undertaking in Thunder Bay, Ontario."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"With this $1.3 million investment, Confederation College will help spur regional economic growth, assist Indigenous communities in their efforts to decarbonize, train people for the sustainable jobs of tomorrow, and ensure that Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario are ready and able to seize the generational opportunities provided by the green economy"

Marcus Powlowski,

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River

"Supporting sustainable infrastructure, like the $1.3 Million investment announced in our region today, will move us forward towards a net-zero future. Investing in skills training and education will ensure access to the good jobs driving forward our energy transition for communities all across Canada. Together, we are building a future that works for everyone."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu,

Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North

"The funding provided will make a significant difference to our college and to Northwestern Ontario. We will further our energy efficiency efforts to become a net-zero facility and create learning opportunities for our students in renewable energy education. We look forward to working with our community partners to highlight the opportunities to use energy alternatives and reduce operating costs."

Kathleen Lynch

President, Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology

"We're proud to partner with Confederation College in its robust facility carbon-reduction efforts. That includes important student engagement programming from our Blackstone Energy EcoBoss App. It's a joy to work with higher education partners who are committed to a more sustainable community and who are actively making an effort to reduce their carbon emissions."

Tim Schneider

President, Blackstone Energy Services Ltd.

Quick Facts

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $964-million Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.





, committed an additional over seven years to the SREPs program to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects. Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

Related Information

