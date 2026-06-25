Government of Canada completes Webequie Supply Road Project impact assessment

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada issued a decision statement for the Webequie Supply Road Project in Ontario, determining that, in areas of federal jurisdiction, the benefits of this project outweigh the identified potential adverse effects. The decision allows the project to proceed, and was informed by the Impact Assessment Report based on scientific evidence, Indigenous Knowledge and public and Indigenous consultation.

The project, a 107-kilometre all-season road connecting the Webequie Airport and the McFaulds Lake area in northern Ontario is expected to offer economic opportunities and address persistent connectivity challenges faced by Webequie First Nation and other remote Indigenous communities. The proposed two-lane gravel supply road would improve transportation and provide future opportunities to install transmission lines and broadband.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring proposals like this move forward in a way that is sustainable and protects the environment and Indigenous rights. A total of 16 Indigenous communities participated in the impact assessment process. Crown consultations with these communities resulted in mitigation measures and follow-up requirements to address adverse effects on Indigenous Peoples as well as potential impacts to rights, as recognized and affirmed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous communities in a manner that advances reconciliation, respects the rights and cultures of Indigenous Peoples, and ensures the inclusion of Indigenous Knowledge in assessments.

As a result, the federal decision statement issued today establishes legally binding conditions with which the proponent must comply throughout the project's life that are designed to prevent and reduce adverse effects on the Indigenous Peoples that live in and use the area, and the environment. These measures will help reduce impacts to their health and socio-economic conditions, physical and cultural heritage, and current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes. The measures also aim to reduce adverse effects on fish and fish habitat, federal lands, and migratory birds. The conditions set out in the decision statement also include follow-up programs for the project. For example, the proponent shall develop a follow-up program on effects from the project to wildlife of importance to Indigenous groups, including caribou, in consultation with Indigenous groups. In addition, the proponent will need to monitor these effects and implement any additional mitigation measures informed by the monitoring results.

The Government of Canada thanks all participants for their comments and collaboration throughout the impact assessment process. The project assessment benefited greatly from the incorporation of Indigenous Knowledge and the participation of Indigenous communities in northern Ontario, as well as from public engagement and the expert information or knowledge provided by federal authorities and provincial ministries, including through the coordinated assessment between IAAC and the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks throughout the assessment. The proponent is still required to obtain any necessary authorizations and permits.

Quick Facts

IAAC worked closely with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to coordinate the federal and provincial assessment processes, to the extent possible, including sharing information. In addition, scientific and technical expertise during the assessment was provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Health Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, and Women and Gender Equality Canada.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, [email protected]