THUNDER BAY, ON, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Minister Patty Hajdu, Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer of Science North, and James Lundrigan, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Science North, announced a federal investment of up to $20 million for a science centre in Thunder Bay, through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This project will support a net-zero science centre attraction in Thunder Bay, designed to the Canadian Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building Standard (V4) and provide accessible community services to 67,500 people annually, including populations experiencing higher needs.

The centre will offer high-quality cultural, recreational, and science-based experiences developed through extensive consultation with Indigenous communities, leaders, and advisors. The centre will also use green energy, including a heating and cooling system that uses geothermal power from Lake Superior.

The federal government recognizes the importance of community spaces and remains committed to strengthening and revitalizing Canadian communities, ensuring we remain connected through common interest and shared spaces.

Quotes

"I'm absolutely thrilled to announce this historic $20 million federal investment in Science North's new waterfront facility in Thunder Bay. This world-class attraction will not only inspire curiosity and innovation but also draw new talent, tourism, and economic opportunity to our region. By supporting hands-on science education and integrating Indigenous knowledge, we are building a space that reflects the diversity and brilliance of Northwestern Ontario. This investment is about more than just a building—it's about creating opportunities for learning, jobs, and community growth for generations to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"This investment from the Government of Canada marks a critical milestone in our journey to bring a world-class science centre to Northwestern Ontario. We are excited to take this important step forward, ensuring that Thunder Bay and the broader region will soon have an accessible, net-zero facility designed to inspire learning, discovery, and innovation for generations to come."

Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer, Science North

The Government of Canada's support through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is a significant boost to our long-standing efforts to bring science to Northwestern and Indigenous communities. This funding further enhances our ability to provide engaging STEM learning experiences. We are excited that this investment puts us on the right track toward making this project a reality, and the enthusiasm and commitment from our partners and the community reinforce its importance. We look forward to continuing to build momentum as we bring this exciting vision to life.

Jim Lundrigan, Chair of Science North Board of Trustees

Quick facts

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

and the recipient. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

