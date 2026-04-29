TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference in Toronto.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. ET

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]