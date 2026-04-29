Media Advisory - Minister Hodgson to speak at First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference Français
News provided byNatural Resources Canada
Apr 29, 2026, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition Conference in Toronto.
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. ET
All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]
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