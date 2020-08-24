Government of Canada celebrates opening of youth shelter in London

LONDON, ON, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Every London youth deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today in London, Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) celebrated the opening of the YOU Housing First Youth Shelter.

Located at 585 Clarke Road, south of Oxford Street, the new shelter provides a low barrier, trauma informed model of care. By linking the shelter to YOU's extensive housing, education, training and employment programs, youth have the supports they need to overcome homelessness and build bright futures. It is located in a safe area close to essential services, such as public transit, employment opportunities, education and many community partners.

At today's event, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), shared remarks in celebration of this milestone. The Federal Government's financial contribution of $2.9 million for the construction of the YOU Housing First Youth Shelter, under the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment fund (NHCF), was announced in April 2019.

Almost 25% of homeless individuals in London are youth, and the age of youth accessing shelters in London is getting younger, with youths as young as 16 accessing shelter space. The City of London recognized that most shelters are not appropriate for youth, and in 2017, the City selected and provided funding of $1.2 million to YOU to build a youth-only Shelter.

Thanks to these commitments and extensive supports of community donations totaling $7.1 million, this project by YOU will provide emergency shelter and diversion services to young adults 16 to 24 years of age, who are experiencing homelessness.

Quotes:

"I am excited to see the YOU Housing First Youth Shelter open and already helping at-risk youth turn their lives around, especially at a time when housing is so central to our well-being. Our Government is proud to have supported the development of this 30-bed shelter with a contribution of close to $3 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a cornerstone initiative of our $55-billion National Housing Strategy." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for CMHC

"Londoners have done an excellent job at flattening the curve when it comes to COVID19, and now it's time to help flatten another curve. Youth homelessness is an issue we need to focus on and thanks to the YOU shelter and its dedicated staff, young people of our community who are struggling can access resources they need to move forward. We are proud to be able to be a part of flattening this very important curve." - Ed Holder, Mayor, City of London

"Many young people in our community experience homelessness and suffer tremendously as a result. This is not acceptable! Without a home, these youth face impossible challenges in building their lives and participating in our community. With this investment, YOU will have the resources needed to help many of London's youth see hope, find homes and achieve their full potential" - Steve Cordes, Chief Executive Officer, Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

Quick facts:

With its' new building, YOU aims to achieve energy savings of 34% and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 51% compared to the NECB 2015.

6 of the 30 units (20%) have been designed as fully accessible while the entire building has been completed as universal design.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

For over 35 years, YOU has been in the business of building opportunities for youth through education, skills training, employment supports and referrals they need to lead positive lives. From health and dental care to housing, workshops and on-the-job skills training, YOU's vision is a community where youth are embraced and will thrive.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2573, [email protected]; Holly Doty, CMP, YOU Campaign Manager, [email protected], 519-636-7707

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

