Government of Canada brings Canadians together through major international sport events

The Government of Canada is supporting a series of international sport events across the country this summer, bringing Canadians together and showcasing the strength and diversity of our communities.

GATINEAU, QC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Sport is central to our national identity, a key driver of economic growth, a force for nation-building, and an endless source of pride and inspiration. It has a unique ability to bring Canadians together through shared moments of pride and excellence.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced funding to support a series of international sport events taking place this summer in Canada, including:

$50,000 to Cycling Canada for the UCI Mountain Bike Continental Series in Canmore, Alberta, from June 9 to 13;

$50,000 to Cycling Canada for the Tour de Beauce, taking place in the Beauce region of Quebec, from June 10 to 14;

$150 000 to Volleyball Canada for the 2026 Men's Volleyball Nations League, taking place in Ottawa from June 10 to 14;

$120,000 to Canada Artistic Swimming for the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026 – Super Final in Toronto from June 19 to 21;

$250,000 to Canoe Kayak Canada for the 2026 ICF Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, from July 1 to 5; and

$150,000 to Canoe Kayak Canada for the ICF Sprint and Paracanoe World Cup/Pan American Championships in Montréal from July 9 to 12.

These investments, and more to come over the summer, will help National Sport Organizations deliver world-class competitions and provide Canadian athletes with valuable opportunities to compete against top international talent on home soil, in front of their fans. Beyond supporting high-performance sport, these events contribute to local economies, attract visitors, unite communities and highlight Canada as a premier destination.

These investments are part of a broader national effort to strengthen Canada's sport system and bring Canadians together through shared experiences. They complement a $13-million investment by the Government of Canada to support the hosting of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montréal this September, and Canada's co-hosting of the largest sporting event in the world with this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Toronto and Vancouver.

By hosting world-class events in communities across the country, Canada continues to demonstrate its leadership in sport and its commitment to creating opportunities that unite people, celebrate diversity and inspire the next generation.

Quotes

"Sport has the power to bring people together like few other things can. As we celebrate the Year of Sport in Canada in 2026 by hosting international events, we create opportunities for athletes, volunteers, businesses and entire communities to be part of something bigger than themselves. These events leave lasting legacies--strengthening local sport systems; inspiring young people to get active; and showcasing Canada as a world-class destination for sport, tourism and community celebration."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

Quick Facts

The Sport Canada Hosting Program supports international sporting competitions in Canada, such as world championships, Olympic and Paralympic qualification events, and world cups.

As the largest supporter of the country's sport system, the Government of Canada invests in the development of Canadian athletes, the national and multi-sport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sport events in Canada.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to support Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]