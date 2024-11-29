PrairiesCan funding to help communities near BHP's Jansen potash site support rapid growth in East Central Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is the largest producer and exporter of potash in the world, with all of our country's active potash production located in Saskatchewan. Successfully advancing major new potash developments depend on the important role communities play in supporting the growth that comes with significant mining investments.

Government of Canada boosts regional partnership to prepare for major potash development in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a $500,000 investment for the Sylvite Four-Six Regional Development Partnership (S4-6). S4-6 brings together municipal and Indigenous communities in East Central Saskatchewan to prepare for the rapid growth the region expects as a result of BHP's potash mine near Jansen, Saskatchewan. The group represents a unique partnership between urban and rural municipalities and Indigenous communities, with support from federal and provincial governments and BHP.

BHP's Jansen mine is the largest single investment in Saskatchewan's history. The mine, set to begin operations in 2026, will bring hundreds of jobs to the region underlining the need for new housing, infrastructure, childcare, and training to support families, workers and businesses moving to region.

This initiative is a prime example of achieving economic reconciliation, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities coming together to ensure rural, remote and Indigenous communities share in the planning for, and prosperity from, new economic growth.

These funds build on recent investments from BHP of $500,000 and the Government of Saskatchewan of $250,000.

Quotes

"Our government is making strategic investments to assist communities that benefit from the growth of critical minerals industries in Saskatchewan. We are working to ensure that the success of ventures like BHP Jansen contribute to a greener Prairie economy and provide the surrounding community with the assistance they need to adapt their infrastructure, services and support systems to the changes and growth in their local economy."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Sylvite Four-Six is a unique partnership formed between BHP, municipalities, Indigenous Nations, and the provincial government. The S4-6 initiative represents a remarkable model of collaboration and innovation, demonstrating how diverse stakeholders can unite to develop impactful and sustainable solutions. The success of this endeavor highlights the value of integrating various perspectives and expertise to address complex challenges effectively."

–Brent Sunshine, S4-6 Chair and Community Navigator, Fishing Lake First Nation said Sylvite Four-Six Regional Development Incorporation

"BHP is incredibly proud to support the formation and ongoing work of Sylvite Four-Six, as the group works to advance the long-term economic prosperity of the region. Our support of $500,000 of funding over the next two years allows Sylvite Four-Six to move forward and implement its action plan; bringing months of planning and work from this diverse group of leaders to benefit the broader community."

–Karina Gistelinck, Potash Asset President, BHP

Quick facts

PrairiesCan is the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies. PrairiesCan leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation, and community economic development unique to Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

, , and . Sylvite Four-Six takes its name from sylvite - the mineral form of potash – and Treaty Four and Treaty Six, treaties proximate to the mine site. It serves a region with over fifty communities and five First Nations within a 90Km radius of the Jansen mine.

mine. BHP's Jansen mine near Humboldt, Saskatchewan is a $14 billion investment in Saskatchewan's economy. Production at the mine is expected to begin in late 2026. Once fully ramped up, Jansen has the potential to become one of the world's largest potash mines, producing approximately 8.5 million tonnes per annum.

mine near is a investment in economy. Production at the mine is expected to begin in late 2026. Once fully ramped up, has the potential to become one of the world's largest potash mines, producing approximately 8.5 million tonnes per annum. Potash is one of 34 critical minerals identified by our government that form the foundation for modern technology and a greener economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378; TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388