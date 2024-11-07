New Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative helps transform the way houses are built in Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prairies continue to grow. Families are expanding and new neighbours are arriving to pursue opportunities in growing communities with good jobs and a bright future. This population growth has helped fuel opportunity and prosperity across the region, and it has created a strong, diversified, and innovative economy. But the construction of housing has not kept pace with economic growth. Through Canada's Housing Plan, the Government of Canada is unlocking millions of new homes by building more houses, quicker.

Building tomorrow's housing innovations, today

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, launched a new initiative that will help change the way homes are built to better meet the demands of our growing country. As Canadians across the Prairies look for solutions to alleviate local housing pressures, the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative will help transform the future of how homes are built. By accelerating innovation and enhancing efficiency, Canadian builders will be able to build more homes faster.

Through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative, the Government of Canada will invest $50 million over two years, beginning this year, to provide support to the residential home construction sector and its supply chain. Delivered through Canada's Regional Development Agencies, including PrairiesCan, these investments will advance innovative homebuilding solutions and boost manufacturing efficiency and output to improve capacity within the homebuilding sector in the Prairie provinces and across Canada.

Minister Vandal announced that PrairiesCan is now accepting expressions of interest from businesses across the region. Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit PrairiesCan's web site to seek additional information.

This initiative, an important part of Canada's Housing Plan, is helping to build tomorrow's housing solutions today. The Government of Canada is committed to helping businesses innovate and increase productivity in the housing construction sector and its supply chain, while also creating opportunities to build a region and a country we can be proud of, where everyone has a place to call home.

"The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative will help bring efficient solutions to building new homes across the Prairies and Canada. Programs like this will help the next generation of Canadians be able to become homeowners. I look forward to seeing this program bring new innovations to make a difference and meet their needs."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Our government is taking bold action to address Canada's housing crisis through innovation and strategic investments. The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative will inject $50 million into modernizing and expediting homebuilding across the country. By supporting cutting-edge technologies like modular homes, net-zero 3D printing, and mass timber construction, we are building an innovative, efficient, and sustainable future for Canadian homebuilding. This initiative will boost productivity, strengthen supply chains, and ultimately help create more affordable housing options for Canadians."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

On April 12, 2024 , the Prime Minister, alongside the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the federal government's housing plan, Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan .

, the Prime Minister, alongside the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the federal government's housing plan, . The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative is an important part of Canada's Housing Plan that will provide support to pursue new, rapid approaches to homebuilding.

that will provide support to pursue new, rapid approaches to homebuilding. Delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies, the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative is providing direct support to help enhance the local housing supply chain and advance innovation in the residential construction sector by investing in projects that will change the way houses are built so that Canadians have a place to call home, sooner.

Regional Development Agencies, the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative is providing direct support to help enhance the local housing supply chain and advance innovation in the residential construction sector by investing in projects that will change the way houses are built so that Canadians have a place to call home, sooner. PrairiesCan will deliver $9.6 million to support this initiative over the next two years, starting in 2024-2025.

