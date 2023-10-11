Organization affiliated with Cégep de Thetford Mines receives $580,000 in financial assistance from CED.

THETFORD MINES, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and the development of environmentally friendly products contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity during her visit to Centre Kemitek on October 6, 2023, to announce the centre is receiving a non‑repayable contribution of $580,000. This CED support will enable it to acquire and install highly specialized research equipment, including a continuous flow chemical reactor and filtration and distillation equipment.

Kemitek is a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) as well as a recognized Technology Access Centre (TAC). It designs, plans, and conducts applied research projects based on its clients' objectives. It specializes in the fields of green chemistry and process scale‑ups. The equipment acquired thanks to CED's support will enable it to increase its service offering for SMEs and to guide more businesses in developing more environmentally friendly technologies and products. Finally, the organization will also be able to develop a new production service to enable businesses to reach the commercialization stage for their innovative products.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth and a key asset in building a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore of primordial importance to encourage homegrown businesses and organizations to develop greener processes and products right here at home. The Kemitek project is seizing business opportunities arising out of the green economy and fostering competitiveness in our industries and economic growth. All my congratulations to Kemitek and its team; your efforts are helping to build healthier, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We are grateful for this assistance from CED, which will enable us to offer a new pre-commercial manufacturing service for homegrown businesses, giving them access to markets with their new, innovative products and processes that are more respectful of the environment and human health."

David Berthiaume, Executive Director, Kemitek

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

