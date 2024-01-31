OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Government of Canada will become a founding member of the Efficient Fertilizer Consortium (EFC). This partnership represents a commitment of approximately $1.3 million CAD over four years from the Government of Canada. Created by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, the EFC is a public-private partnership that funds research to advance enhanced efficiency and novel fertilizer products and practices that help farmers produce crops while reducing environmental impacts.

As a founding member of the Consortium, Canada will influence the strategic direction and research of the EFC. Canada joins 11 other committed members, including the USA, the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and other international governments, fertilizer companies, crop groups and foundations. There is an ongoing opportunity for Canadian fertilizer and nutrient management innovators to be a part of the Consortium.

There are many innovative fertilizer products currently available. However, more research is needed to better understand their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction potential and their impact on crop yield in different climates, soil types and management practices. Canada will work with international scientists and key agriculture stakeholders including fertilizer companies to conduct this research and ensure its relevance to Canadian agriculture. The EFC will fund research to generate data and evidence on how fertilizers perform both in their support of healthy food crops, and their promise to reduce the GHG emissions and other environmental impacts.

Joining the EFC supports the Government's commitment to reduce GHG emissions in Canada arising from the application of fertilizers by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030 and builds on the Government's commitment of over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions, while remaining a global leader in sustainable agriculture. It will also support the development and implementation of the Sustainable Agriculture Strategy.

Collaboration with the sector and the international community is essential to making progress towards environment and climate goals while responding to the needs of Canadians for healthy and affordable food.

Quotes

"By joining the Efficient Fertilizer Consortium, we're helping ensure that our farmers and producers are well-equipped to make informed decisions that are good for the environment and their bottom line. International collaboration is vitally important to addressing global food security and putting healthy and affordable food on tables right across Canada."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"FFAR is thrilled to welcome the Government of Canada as a member of the Efficient Fertilizer Consortium. We are looking forward to working together to guide the strategic direction of this consortium and fund critical research to advance enhanced fertilizer efficiency."

- Dr. Angela Records, Chief Scientific Officer, Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research

Quick Facts

In 2020, Canada announced a target of reducing GHG emissions associated with fertilizer use by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

announced a target of reducing GHG emissions associated with fertilizer use by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030. The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is a nonprofit organization that builds public-private partnerships to support innovative science that addresses food and agricultural challenges.

The Sustainable Agriculture Strategy will help set a shared long-term direction for collective action to improve environmental performance in the sector, support farmers' livelihoods and strengthen the business vitality of the Canadian agricultural industry.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Contacts: For media: Francis Chechile, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]