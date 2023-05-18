GATINEAU, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to improve crossings in the National Capital Region and make progress on the Budget 2019 commitment to replace the Alexandra Bridge.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada awarded a $14.95-million contract to Arup Canada Inc. for the professional services of a technical advisor to support the Alexandra Bridge replacement project.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The technical advisor will support Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), working with the National Capital Commission (NCC) as part of an integrated project team, in coordinating and completing a number of economic, heritage and environmental studies, as well as developing the conceptual designs of the new bridge.

The public will be able to participate in the design process through consultations that are expected to begin in winter 2023 to 2024 with the presentation of conceptual designs. An independent panel of experts will review and recommend a preferred concept design and support a design competition to be held in the future.

While the bridge replacement project continues, PSPC is carrying out repair work to keep the Alexandra Bridge in service and safe for commuters.

Minister Jaczek also announced that the Government of Canada awarded a contract to Pomerleau Inc. for construction management services to perform essential maintenance to keep the bridge safe and in service until deconstruction. The initial value of the contract is $31.98 million, which covers the projected cost of structural repair work on the boardwalk and the articulation joints, as well as the construction manager's fees. The value of the contract may vary as the construction manager further assesses the project and awards subcontracts for the repair work to keep the Alexandra Bridge safe and in service.

Repair work will start in summer 2023 and is expected to be completed in summer 2025.

Quotes

"The Alexandra Bridge is a national historic site in the National Capital Region, connecting communities on both sides of the Ottawa River. Our government remains committed to designing a new bridge that considers the history and unique setting of the existing bridge, respects the integrity of the national capital's cultural landscapes, and reflects Canadian values and identity."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

PSPC has started planning and implementing impact assessment activities, and will continue to advance design, procurement and construction of a new crossing to replace the Alexandra Bridge. This is expected to take approximately 10 years to complete.

The NCC will evaluate the bridge design against established criteria. These performance criteria are based on the planning and design principles, which were the subject of a public consultation in fall 2020.

The planning and design principles provided additional direction on the design of the new bridge in the areas of planning, heritage protection, urban design and sustainability.

In addition to using the performance criteria to develop bridge designs, the design process will ensure that designs are informed by the input from the public, Indigenous communities, partners, stakeholders and independent advisors. An independent panel will review and recommend a preferred concept design.

The technical advisor may also provide subject matter expertise and technical advisory services throughout the detailed design and construction of the new bridge.

There may be commuting challenges during the repairs to the boardwalk and the articulation joints on the Alexandra Bridge. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that plans are in place to minimize disruptions. Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

