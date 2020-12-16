Government of Canada awards contract to build Parks Canada's artifact collection facility

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced a contract has been awarded to Pomerleau Inc. for the construction of Parks Canada's new artifact collection facility. Following an open and competitive tendering process by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the $42 million construction contract will ensure that approximately 25 million artifacts will be safeguarded for future generations.

The 8,200 m2 facility, located in Gatineau, Quebec, will house 25 million archaeological and historical objects in a specially designed facility that will allow for the protection and conservation of the collection under optimal storage and environmental conditions. It will also provide Indigenous peoples, researchers, institutions, and community groups from across the country with access to the collection in one location.

This investment is supporting the economy and job creation. Construction activity will begin shortly and completion is expected in 2023.

"Historical artifacts are irreplaceable and connect us with the places, persons and events that have shaped history in Canada. Today's $42 million investment will ensure the protection of this important collection for generations to come, while enhancing Parks Canada's ability to share the stories of these objects with Canadians in new and innovative ways."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"This new purpose-built facility, located in the city of Gatineau, will provide the necessary storage and environmental conditions for these important pieces of Canada's shared history. In addition, the facility will serve as a model building, by adopting sustainable and energy-efficient green building standards, and will achieve zero carbon emissions through the use of renewable energy."

Steven MacKinnon,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Gatineau

"It is a privilege to construct a culturally significant piece of infrastructure that will help preserve Canada's rich and storied history. As a company that has strong and deep Canadian roots, we are proud to work with Parks Canada and our partners to deliver a facility that will reflect the environmental and security demands for preserving our cultural heritage."

Patrick Hebert,

Regional Vice President – Ottawa, Pomerleau

PSPC and Parks Canada worked collaboratively on the procurement process for the design and construction contracts. PSPC is managing the project on behalf of Parks Canada and will be responsible for overseeing the construction of the building.

Moriyama and Teshima Architects ( Ottawa , Toronto ) and NFOE Architects ( Montreal ) designed this joint-architectural venture.

, ) and NFOE Architects ( ) designed this joint-architectural venture. Parks Canada cares for approximately 31 million historical and archaeological objects, representing over 11,000 years of human history. The new facility will house 25 million archaeological and historical objects under Parks Canada's care.

cares for approximately 31 million historical and archaeological objects, representing over 11,000 years of human history. The new facility will house 25 million archaeological and historical objects under Parks Canada's care. Throughout this process, Parks Canada has been collaborating and consulting with its partners and all interested parties, including Indigenous communities, regarding access, care, and management of this important collection.

Objects currently displayed in national historic sites and national parks, as well as objects on loan to partner organizations, will remain in these locations and will not be consolidated in the new facility.

