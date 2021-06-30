CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In partnership with the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, today announced a new rehabilitation services contract for Veterans and their families. The contract was awarded to Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services, a joint venture of two companies: WGC International and Lifemark Health Group.

Following an open, fair, and competitive process, Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services will receive $560 million over an initial 5.5 years to strengthen rehabilitation services and support for Veterans and their families as they transition to life after military service.

VAC's rehabilitation services improve Veterans' health and provide support as they adjust to life after service—at home, in their community, and at work. These services – ranging from medical and psychosocial support to vocational rehabilitation – complement the one-on-one support provided by VAC case managers.

"Making sure that our Veterans and their families have the support they need as they make the transition from military to civilian life is absolutely vital. This contract is about making sure they have the best chance of success as they adapt to life after service, and I know it will make a big difference in the lives of thousands of folks who've stepped forward to serve our country."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This contract will support Veterans Affairs Canada in its mandate to deliver professional rehabilitation services to qualifying veterans, their dependants and survivors. The services to be provided under this contract will recognize the important contributions that our veterans have made to our country."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

One national contract for all Veteran rehabilitation services will offer services that are personalized and accessible, and meet the needs of Veterans and their families. It will also improve connections among case managers, rehabilitation experts and clients, offering faster access to services that are respectful of culture and gender.

Veterans were consulted throughout the contracting process—along with employees and industry experts—to ensure a variety of perspectives could shape the process and the best possible outcome.

Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services has an extensive network of rehabilitation services professionals across Canada . The transition from the current contract to Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services will be seamless and without interruptions to Veterans' services.

This contract, managed by Public Services and Procurement Canada, provides Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services with $560 million over 5.5 years, with provision for three, two-year extensions.

