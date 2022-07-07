Building modern, reliable public infrastructure

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is maintaining its infrastructure to help keep people and goods moving safely.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced a contract worth over $21 million (including taxes) to EllisDon Civil Ltd. and Chant Limited, in joint venture, located in Mississauga, Ontario, to manage the construction of the bridge deck replacement of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge in Burlington, Ontario.

Through this contract, both companies in joint venture will replace the lift span's bridge deck, restore the approach spans and widen sections of the sidewalk to allow more space for pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely and to improve traffic flow.

These changes will improve the overall operations of the bridge, ensuring the safety of bridge users for years to come. This project will also extend and maximize the life of the bridge deck, sidewalk and approaches.

Construction is anticipated to begin in winter 2023, during the bridge's annual winter shutdown for maintenance and repairs, in order to minimize disruptions. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

Quotes

"The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is an important asset for the community. This contract award for the construction work on the bridge is another important step to extend the life of the bridge and ensure that it continues to serve both local and national transportation needs. Improvements to the bridge will ensure the safety of bridge users for decades to come."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The revitalization of the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will ensure safe and accessible use for commercial and recreational needs for years to come. This investment highlights the Government of Canada's commitment to building modern and reliable public infrastructure."

The Honourable Karina Gould

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Member of Parliament for Burlington

"Maintaining the integrity of our infrastructure is key to the success of our local industries and economy. The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is a vital component of our Ontario shipping system; it's a picturesque alternative for motorists heading through Hamilton Harbour, and it has irresistible appeal to many Lake Ontario photographers. These upgrades will significantly improve the safety for people who use the bridge in many different ways, and will extend the integrity of the bridge for years to come."

Lisa Hepfner

Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

Quick facts

The bridge deck will be replaced during the bridge's annual winter shutdown and will take approximately 3 months to complete. The bridge will be inoperable and closed to all marine users, vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. The waterway is closed during the winter to ships and the bridge does not rise, making it an ideal time to undertake this project.

The rehabilitation of the bridge approaches and sidewalk-widening will follow the deck replacement. During this period, the bridge will be operational with no impact to marine users. Vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists can expect to travel through a construction work zone and will encounter traffic measures, lane closures and signage indicating how to safely navigate through the construction area.

This contract follows a design and engineering contract awarded in February 2022 to AECOM Canada Ltd. worth $1.86 million to develop the design for the new bridge.

to AECOM Canada Ltd. worth to develop the design for the new bridge. The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge currently carries 4 lanes of traffic along Eastport Drive (2 lanes in the northbound and southbound directions).

On average, approximately 25,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

During the peak seasons, nearly 3,000 pedestrians and cyclists travel along the Beachway in Burlington daily, many of them using the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge.

