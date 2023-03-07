GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, helps connect Canadians with our shared history and better understand the present and each other. National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the appointment of Mr. Russell Grosse as the Nova Scotia representative for the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC).

A native of the historic Nova Scotia multi-generational Black Community of Cherry Brook, Russell Grosse has dedicated his work to honour, celebrate, and share the important Black history as one of the founding cultures in Canada. For over 28 years, he has worked at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, where he has held the role of Executive Director since December 2013. Mr. Grosse has also been executive producer of several community cultural productions and artistic showcases that support the promotion of Black culture and history.

The Framework for History and Commemoration, introduced in 2019, supports the work of Parks Canada and the HSMBC in designating places, persons, and events of national historic significance and encourages new and diverse types of public nominations. The Framework supports this commitment and prioritizes an audience-focused approach that is more inclusive, and presents the diversity of history in Canada.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Parks Canada supports the Board's work with professional and administrative services, including the conduct of historical and archaeological research needed for evaluating applications.

Together, Parks Canada and the Board ensure that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

"Russell Grosse brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and an important perspective to the Board. He joins a passionate group of individuals who care deeply about telling the stories of our shared past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations. Mr. Grosse's expertise on Black history and culture will further advance the important work the Board has done for over a century to commemorate the people, places and events that have shaped history in Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"It is an honour and a respected privilege to contribute to the commemoration and remembrance of our diverse history as Canadians. I look forward to being inspired and engaging with fellow board members in this important work to share our culture and heritage."

Russell Grosse

Member, Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Nova Scotia

Quick facts

The HSMBC is composed of a representative from each province and territory, as well as the Librarian and Archivist of Canada , a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada.

, a representative of the Canadian Museum of History, and a representative of Parks Canada. To date, based on recommendations from the HSMBC, the Government of Canada has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons.

has designated over 2,200 national historic sites, events, and persons. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the HSMBC provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, Heritage Lighthouses, and the National Program for the Grave Sites of Canadian Prime Ministers.

Approximately 90 percent of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

originate from members of the public. For more information on how to nominate a historic person, place or event of importance, please visit Parks Canada's website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate. The Government of Canada is committed to an open, transparent, and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council's appointees, to encourage continued trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions. The selection process reflects the fundamental role that Governor in Council's appointees play in our democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

Backgrounder: Biography of Russell Grosse, New Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada Member for Nova Scotia

