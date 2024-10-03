Nancy Déziel will further strengthen Canada's leadership in science and research

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's science and research sector pushes the boundaries of innovation thanks to cutting-edge facilities, laboratories and equipment. Working alongside universities, research institutions and businesses, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) provides essential funding for modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure. By equipping Canadian researchers with the tools they need, the CFI fosters solutions to today's global challenges, drives innovation and advances knowledge that enhances the well-being of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the appointment Nancy Déziel as Chair of the CFI Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective September 20, 2024.

Ms. Déziel has a wealth of experience in the science and research sectors, having held various senior leadership positions throughout her career. She has been working actively with the College Centres for the Transfer of Technologies for 30 years and was previously a member of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's Council.

Ms. Déziel began her career as a laboratory technician and advanced to roles such as quality lead, project lead, business development officer and ultimately, Director General at the National Center in Environmental technology and Electrochemistry. She helped establish laboratories at the Industrial Waste Technology Centre, and she served as a technology advisor with Réseau Trans-Tech, enhancing her expertise in agriculture, food, and biotechnology. She also chaired the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Shawinigan from 2011 to 2013 and served as the Vice-President of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies board of directors from 2011 to 2019. Ms. Déziel is actively involved in numerous organizations, including serving as Administrator of the Réseau des CCTT Synchronex and President of the ADRIQ board of directors.

In addition to welcoming Ms. Déziel to her new role, Minister Champagne thanks former board chair Dr. Ingrid Pickering, who served in the position for six years.

The CFI is an independent organization created through federal legislation in 1997 to support advanced research infrastructure in Canadian universities, colleges, research hospitals and non-profit research institutions. The CFI provides funding for state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that increase Canada's capability to carry out high-quality research.

Quotes

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nancy Déziel on her new leadership role. Her guidance will be pivotal as CFI continues to enhance Canada's research ecosystem, not only in supporting groundbreaking projects but also in fostering collaboration among institutions."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The Canada Foundation for Innovation contributes to the advancement of research and development and the pursuit of excellence, which are the drivers of Canada's innovation. I am proud to be undertaking this major role in supporting the ecosystem dedicated to an increasingly efficient innovation continuum: universities, colleges and industries for a better future for the citizens of Canada. I want to thank Minister François-Philippe Champagne for his trust, along with all those who contribute to this wonderful ecosystem through their work."

– Nancy Déziel, Chair, Canada Foundation for Innovation Board of Directors

Quick facts

The CFI Board of Directors is made up of 13 people, six of whom—including the Chair—are appointed by the Governor-in-Council on the recommendation of the Minister. The Board makes final decisions on projects to be funded and approves the CFI's annual plans and objectives, reviewing the outcomes of these objectives every year. By providing strategic direction and oversight, the Board of Directors supports the CFI in its mandate to increase Canada's capability to carry out important world-class scientific research and technology development, leading to economic growth and job creation through innovation.

capability to carry out important world-class scientific research and technology development, leading to economic growth and job creation through innovation. This appointment follows an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Since 2016, the federal government has invested over $22 billion in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure, emerging talent and other science and technology support measures.

in science and research initiatives, including infrastructure, emerging talent and other science and technology support measures. Budget 2024 provided investments of $734 million in modern, high-quality research facilities and infrastructure to help solve real-world problems, create economic opportunities, and attract and train the next generation of scientific talent.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Canadian Science on social media.

Facebook: Canadian Science | Instagram: @cdnscience

Follow the department on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]