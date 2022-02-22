Government of Canada announces up to $182.7 million to partner organizations to help farmers lower emissions and improve resiliency to climate change

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers are key players in building a healthy environment and a more sustainable agriculture sector in Canada. Today, to support farmers in their efforts to tackle climate change, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, announced federal funding of up to $182.7 million for 12 recipient organizations to deliver the On-Farm Climate Action Fund across Canada.

The recipient organizations include ALUS Canada, B.C. Investment Agriculture Foundation, Canadian Forage and Grassland Association, Canola Council of Canada, ECOCERT Canada, Manitoba Association of Watersheds, New Brunswick Soil and Crop Improvement Association, Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association, Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc., Prince Edward Island Federation of Agriculture, Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR) and L'Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA).

Direct support to farmers will fall under these target areas:

Cover cropping: for example, payment-per-acre to cover adoption or related costs such as seeds and equipment. Cover crops are plants, like clover and alfalfa, that are planted to cover the soil rather than for the purpose of being harvested.

Nitrogen management: for example, agronomic services to develop farm-specific nutrient management plans, equipment modifications for fertilizer application in fields, and soil sampling and analysis.

Rotational grazing: for example, agronomic services to develop grazing management plans, interior cross fencing, water system infrastructure, legume and forage seeds. Rotational grazing is the practice of containing and moving livestock through pasture to allow forage plants to recover, deepen their root systems and improve soil health.

Recipient organizations across the country will redistribute funding through individual application intakes. The Fund will help address barriers to wider adoption, including up-front implementation costs, lack of risk protection, minimal or delayed returns on investment and limited availability of information and agronomic services. Farmers across Canada are encouraged to use the On-Farm Climate Action Fund Web Tool for Farmers to determine which recipient organization best serves their geographic area and needs.

Activities supported through the Fund are expected to reduce GHG emissions by up to 2 million tonnes by 2024. Together with Canadians and communities, the Government of Canada is taking real action to fight climate change and build a strong, prosperous future for everyone. Canada's agriculture sector currently accounts for 10 percent of Canada's GHG emissions and has the potential to play a key role in reducing national GHG emissions and improving climate resiliency.

The Government of Canada is focused on working as a partner for Canadian producers as they help Canada meet its national emissions reduction targets, protect the environment, and strengthen the competitiveness of our agricultural businesses and economy.

"The fight against climate change is not only about reducing Canada's greenhouse gas emissions, but also helping farmers to innovate and adopt more sustainable farming practices. We will continue to do what is necessary to protect our environment and provide farmers with the support needed to make their operations more sustainable for future generations. The On-Farm Climate Action Fund builds on the work already underway by our Government to lower greenhouse gas emissions and help improve long-term climate resiliency in the agriculture sector."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our Government has partnered with 12 organizations across the country to deliver funding directly to local farmers who are ready to take action and build climate resilience. Together, we are helping producers reduce emissions, while working hard to reach our collective target of net zero by 2050."

- Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

First announced in Budget 2021, the On-Farm Climate Action Fund is an initiative to help farmers tackle climate change. It is part of the Government of Canada's Agricultural Climate Solutions initiative, which falls under the $4 billion Natural Climate Solutions Fund, an initiative managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Agricultural Climate Solutions initiative, which falls under the Natural Climate Solutions Fund, an initiative managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The On-Farm Climate Action Fund supports the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy , to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has announced $550 million in federal investments to support the development and adoption of clean technologies and beneficial management practices. In addition to the ACS – On-Farm Climate Action Fund, recent programs have been launched to help address environmental issues, including the $185-million Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) – Living Labs program to support carbon sequestration and GHG emission reduction and the $165.7-million Agricultural Clean Technology Program to support research, development and adoption of clean technologies.

Backgrounder

Twelve projects have been announced under the Agricultural Climate Solutions – On-Farm Climate Action Fund, totalling up to $182.7 million. Through individual application intakes, these 12 recipient organizations will redistribute funding to help farmers adopt and implement immediate on-farm beneficial management practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases in the areas of: nitrogen management; cover cropping; and rotational grazing practices.

ALUS Canada will receive up to $700,000 to implement a sustainable bison grazing program with the Woodland Cree First Nation and the ALUS program in Alberta's Northern Sunrise County.

B.C. Investment Agriculture Foundation will receive up to $8 million to help farmers in British Columbia facilitate the adoption of eligible beneficial management practices under cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing that store carbon and reduce GHG emissions.

Canadian Forage and Grassland Association will receive up to $10 million to support farmers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec in planning and implementing rotational grazing practices.

Canola Council of Canada will receive up to $22 million to work with farmers across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to increase canola yields while reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

ECOCERT Canada will receive up to $4.5 million to help certified organic farmers across Canada to adopt ready-to-deploy beneficial management practices that result in reduced GHG emissions through cover cropping and nitrogen management.

Manitoba Association of Watersheds will receive up to $40 million to provide knowledge, tools, skills and financial incentives that aim to help farmers to adopt and deploy real, measurable and practical climate solutions across Manitoba and Saskatchewan in the area of rotational grazing, nitrogen management and cover cropping.

New Brunswick Soil and Crop Improvement Association will receive up to $6 million to help farmers in New Brunswick adopt rotational grazing, nitrogen management and cover cropping beneficial management practices on farms to reduce GHG emissions.

Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association will receive up to $25 million to deliver Ontario's On-Farm Climate Action Fund, which will empower farmers in Ontario to learn about, implement and maintain best climate practices that include cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing

Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc. will receive up to $8.5 million to help farmers in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland to adopt the eligible beneficial management practices under cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing on farm.

Prince Edward Island Federation of Agriculture will receive up to $6 million to help farmers in Prince Edward Island to build capacity and incentivize climate action by improving nitrogen management, expanding cover cropping and supporting rotational grazing.

Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR) will receive up to $33 million to deliver Alberta's On-Farm Climate Action Fund, which will help farmers in Alberta adopt nitrogen management, cover-cropping and rotational grazing beneficial management practices (BMPs).

L'Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) will receive up to $19 million to support farmers in Quebec to adopt cover cropping and nitrogen management beneficial management practices within a large network of agricultural producers in order to reduce their net GHG emissions.

