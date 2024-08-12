Government of Canada announces third round of business recipients supported by the Indigenous Tourism Fund

Minister of Tourism highlights ongoing commitment to growing Indigenous tourism in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous tourism plays a vital role in advancing reconciliation and generating employment in communities across Canada. Supporting its growth remains a high priority for the Government of Canada, in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. In partnership with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), the government is rolling out the $10 million Indigenous Tourism Fund (ITF) Micro and Small Business Stream (MSBS), providing direct financial support to Indigenous tourism enterprises.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced the third group of businesses to benefit from the MSBS. In this round, $1.01 million in federal funding, administered by ITAC, has been awarded to 41 Indigenous tourism businesses from across Canada.

This announcement follows previous rounds of funding support:

Round 1: Supported 78 Indigenous tourism businesses through approximately $1.94 million in funding.

Supported 78 Indigenous tourism businesses through approximately in funding. Round 2: Provided about $1.67 million to 67 businesses.

To date, the MSBS has delivered approximately $4.6 million in support to 186 Indigenous tourism businesses. This stream is designed to help Indigenous businesses become business-, market- and export-ready and to ensure long-term sustainability.

Ongoing investment in Indigenous tourism demonstrates a steadfast commitment to empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities. By providing these businesses with the necessary resources and support, the government aims to create a thriving and resilient Indigenous tourism industry that enriches the cultural tapestry in Canada and offers unique experiences to visitors from around the world.

"Indigenous tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth and a vital part of our national identity, and that's why helping it grow and thrive is one of our top priorities. By supporting Indigenous-led tourism initiatives, we are supporting communities in making their own decisions and developing tourism at their own pace, while promoting cultural preservation and economic reconciliation. This latest round of funding demonstrates our ongoing commitment to empowering Indigenous communities and enhancing tourism offerings in Canada."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Before the pandemic, Indigenous tourism was the fastest-growing segment in the Canadian tourism market, posting significant gains in job creation and contributions to Canada's GDP.

GDP. The Indigenous tourism industry was hard hit by the pandemic but is now showing signs of recovery. According to the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), as of 2022, the industry generated $1.86 billion in direct GDP and 39,000 jobs.

(ITAC), as of 2022, the industry generated in direct GDP and 39,000 jobs. The Government of Canada's 2022 budget dedicated $20 million to the Indigenous Tourism Fund to aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

2022 budget dedicated to the Indigenous Tourism Fund to aid the industry's recovery from the pandemic. Additionally, Budget 2024 announced $2.5 million in 2024–25 in continued support for the Indigenous tourism industry through ITAC.

