OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the re-appointment of Dr. Robert Bell to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council.

Dr. Bell has been a member of the CIHR Governing Council since September 2022. He practiced orthopaedic oncology surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital and is an Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the University of Toronto. Dr. Bell was also President and CEO of Toronto's University of Health Network from 2005-14, Ontario's Deputy Minister of Health from 2014-2018 and serves on a number of boards.

Established in 2000, the CIHR is an independent agency accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health. CIHR collaborates with partners and researchers to support new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

Quotes

"I am incredibly pleased to announce that Dr. Bell has been re-appointed to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Governing Council. Dr. Bell's experience and skillset in the field of health and research will continue to be a key asset for the organization."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is part of the Health Portfolio, which supports the Minister of Health in maintaining and improving the health of Canadians.

Composed of 13 institutes, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based selection for Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

