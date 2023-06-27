OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of Lindsay Krauss to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), the Crown corporation responsible for the delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Ms. Krauss brings nearly 15 years of experience in the infrastructure and public-private partnerships industry and has extensive background in supporting a wide range of domestic and international construction and infrastructure projects. During her career, she has acted as a strategic commercial consultant and as a legal advisor for both the public and private sectors with clients working on projects across Canada, the US and the UK. She is currently a Principal with LK Infra Consulting, working with Evolve Infrastructure in which she provides consulting services and infrastructure best practice guidance to clients.

Ms. Krauss was appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will support economic growth by improving connections between Canada and the U.S. and enabling the continuous flow of people and goods through a safe, secure, and efficient Windsor-Detroit corridor.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Ms. Krauss' experience and knowledge in a wide range of infrastructure projects will be an asset to the Board as it oversees the successful completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, which will deliver major economic benefits for Canadian workers and businesses."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

and is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from and in support of the Crossing Agreement. WDBA is led by the CEO and governed by a Board of Directors responsible for overseeing the business activities of WDBA, engagement with key stakeholders, as well as management and delivery of the project. The Board of Directors, led by Chair Tim Murphy , is composed of up to nine members.

, is composed of up to nine members. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $5.7 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once constructed, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

