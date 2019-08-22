Government of Canada Announces the 100th Heritage Lighthouse Designation

Enragée Point Lighthouse is an octagonal, tapered reinforced-concrete tower that sits atop a cliff on Chéticamp Island, guiding mariners into the Northumberland Strait and Chéticamp Harbour.

With this new designation, an astounding 100 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act – and more designations will follow. They include some of the country's most architecturally and historically significant lighthouses, including Triple Island in British Columbia, Île du Pot à l'Eau-de-Vie in Quebec, and Cape Spear in Newfoundland and Labrador, and are treasured symbols of our country's maritime heritage.

This significant milestone is timely as 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. In celebration, Canadians are encouraged to visit Canada's network of heritage places to learn more about the people, places, and events that have helped shape our country's history. From lighthouses to battlefields, historic neighbourhoods to cultural landscapes, there is an amazing array of places and stories to discover.

The Government of Canada continues to work in close collaboration with community groups and other levels of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment of generations to come.

Quotes

"I am very proud to celebrate that 100 lighthouses across Canada are now protected under the Act. This 100th designation is especially fitting as the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Canada's heritage lighthouses are iconic symbols of our communities and have played a crucial role in keeping mariners safe. Our Government is committed to protecting these special places and I encourage all Canadians to take the opportunity to learn more about our rich and diverse history, including our time-honoured maritime traditions."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Lighthouses are cherished symbols of our seafaring heritage. The Enragée Point Lighthouse is a beloved part of the Chéticamp community. This heritage lighthouse designation will ensure that the lighthouse will be protected for generations. I am proud to recognize this designation, as lighthouses not only contribute to the local economy but are also significant tourism attractions in Nova Scotia."

Rodger Cuzner,

Member of Parliament for Cape Breton – Canso and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Quick Facts

Among the 100 heritage lighthouses, 42 are managed by the federal government and 58 will be managed by new, non-federal owners, including Enragée Point Lighthouse.

The Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act was established in 2010 to protect lighthouses of significant heritage value owned by the federal government. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires both federal and non-federal owners to maintain, care for, and responsibly manage them.

was established in 2010 to protect lighthouses of significant heritage value owned by the federal government. The Act protects the heritage character of designated lighthouses and requires both federal and non-federal owners to maintain, care for, and responsibly manage them. Designations under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada .

are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of . Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have contributed to Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have contributed to history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians. In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the Board also provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, grave sites of Canadian Prime Ministers, and Heritage Lighthouses.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act

Backgrounder: Enragée Point Lighthouse

Associated Links

Heritage Lighthouses of Canada

Parks Canada website

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-938-3813, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

