QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are at the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together for work and leisure, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for more than 45,00 Canadians.

Following the fire that caused significant damage to the Grande-Entrée wharf on June 30, 2024, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, visited the harbour to see the damage first hand and pledged that action would be taken in preparation for the next fishing season. In this context, Minister Lebouthillier returned to the port of Grande-Entrée to announce temporary measures to support fish harvesters and meet their needs for the opening of the fishery in the spring of 2025.

Temporary measures include the construction of a new line of floating pontoons in the eastern part of the harbour, reinforcement of the existing riprap and dredging of the new site. Steps are being taken to obtain environmental authorizations prior to the start of the work.

The government of Canada is committed to providing safe and accessible harbours to support the economies of our coastal communities.

"Following the fire at the Grande-Entrée harbour, it was essential for me to quickly announce temporary measures to help fish harvesters and ensure that they can go fishing this spring, as usual. Investing in this harbour infrastructure is not only a matter of economic development, but also of food security. »

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

The new facilities will allow the berthing of a dozen fishing boats, thus regaining the same capacity as before the fire.

The Small Craft Harbours Program has consulted with the Grande-Entrée Port Authority and fish harvesters on the temporary measures to be put in place.

In 2023, the Grande-Entrée harbour ranked first in Quebec in terms of landed value and third in terms of landed quantities.

in terms of landed value and third in terms of landed quantities. The Government of Canada is funding work at several harbours across the country to ensure they are in good condition to meet the needs of fish harvesters and the industry, as well as provide safe access to waterways.

